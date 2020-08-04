Fort Worth skilled nursing and rehabilitative care company adds two locations

Fort Worth-based SLP Operations LLC, nursing and rehabilitation centers, has added Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Orange and Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Texas City as of Aug. 1, and now 41 centers in the state.

“We are humbled to grow as a company and extend our quality of care in rural Texas areas,” said Cassie Mistretta, Chief Executive Officer of SLP Operations LLC.

“During this COVID-19 pandemic, our most important priority is the safety and well-being of both our residents and our employees,” Mistretta said in a news release. “SLP Operations has taken significant precautionary measures at our other centers that we will replicate at Pinehurst and Seabreeze.”

SLP Operations now employs approximately 2,200 associates across Texas.



Regional Vice President of Operations Akeeta Thomas will lead operations at these centers, the company said.

Pinehurst Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 111-bed skilled nursing center located at 3000 Cardinal Drive in Orange. Seabreeze Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is a 107-bed facility located 42 miles southeast of Houston, just off the shoreline of Galveston Bay.

SLP Operations LLC provides health care services, including skilled nursing, long-term care, physical and occupational rehabilitation, speech therapy, Alzheimer’s care, wound care management, and respite care.

www.seniorlivingproperties.com

– FWBP Staff