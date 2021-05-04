Fort Worth surgeon to lead national organization

The Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation (ASERF) announced the election of Louis L. Strock, MD, a plastic surgeon practicing in Fort Worth as its new president.

Strock is an aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgeon certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery.

ASERF is the philanthropic research and education arm of The Aesthetic Society. As president, Strock plans to leverage research and technology advancements from the Aesthetic One app and Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN) to gain deeper insights for both doctors and patients, the organization said in the announcement.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as president of the Aesthetic Surgery Education and Research Foundation. The past year, under the leadership of Dr. Luis M Rios Jr., has been transformational for ASERF, with much work still to be done to utilize the data of Aesthetic One and Aesthetic Neural Network (ANN)”, Strock said in the announcement.

“These technologies, developed in collaboration with ASERF and The Aesthetic Society, will facilitate research projects underway on Breast Implant Illness and other topics critical to aesthetic surgery. I look forward to working with The Aesthetic Society and its president, Dr. William P. Adams Jr., to advance the capabilities of these technologies to benefit our specialty and membership],” Strock said.

Strock is in private practice in Fort Worth and is a clinical assistant professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. His practice focuses on aesthetic surgery of the breast, body, and face. Special interests of his practice include transaxillary breast augmentation, breast implant replacement and revision procedures, and breast lift with implants.

He is a graduate of Amherst College and earned his MD at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He served as Assistant Professor in Surgery, Department of Plastic Surgery, at UTMB before beginning his private practice in Fort Worth in 1996.

Strock was also recently appointed to be a Clinical Editor of the Aesthetic Surgery Journal. He has written numerous articles and textbook chapters on aesthetic breast surgery.

Other newly named ASERF officers serving on the Executive Committee include several others with Texas connections:

– President-Elect Michael A. Bogdan, MD, in addition to his medical degrees, also holds an MBA from the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas.

– Treasurer Mark W. Clemens, MD, is an Associate Professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

www.aserf.org