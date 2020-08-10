Fort Worth, Tarrant County expand COVID testing

The City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County are expanding COVID-19 testing for residents throughout the city.

Tests will be available at these locations, starting on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Aug. 11, at FWISD Scarborough – Handley Field Parking Lot 6201 Craig St., Fort Worth, TX 76112

• Wednesday, Aug.12, at Tarrant County College – Northwest Campus

4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76179

• Thursday, Aug. 13, at Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church

3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth, TX 76119

• Friday, Aug. 14, at Christ Church Fort Worth Assembly of God

5301 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76123

Tests will be available from 8 – 11 a.m. and 2 – 5 p.m. daily.

Tests at all sites are available by online appointment at https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Residents who do not have access to a computer may call 817-248-6299 to schedule an appointment.

“Fort Worth will continue to collaborate with partners to ensure COVID-19 testing is readily available and accessible to all residents throughout all of Fort Worth,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Testing plays a critical role in our continued efforts to prioritize public health, keep Fort Worth’s economy open and get our children back in school.”

In coming weeks, additional sites will be added, as suitable locations are identified.

“It is vitally important that we bring more testing to Tarrant County,” said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley. “We’re excited to expand our partnership with the City of Fort Worth to add more testing across the county, making it easier for residents to get tested.”

The city’s emergency response volunteers will continue to staff two COVID-19 testing sites, which are currently open:

• J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. 8 a.m.-noon.

• Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive. 2-6:30 p.m.

City staff from Police, Fire and Code Compliance departments, along with certified city volunteers for emergency response, are staffing the sites and guiding patients through the self-administered saliva sample collection process. Tests are offered at no cost to the public; however, insurance information is collected, where possible.

Learn more about COVID-19 testing options in Fort Worth fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19/testing and Tarrant County. http://www.tarrantcounty.com/covidtestinfo

View updated testing numbers. http://access.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/coronaviruas/covid-19-testing-in-tarrant-county.html