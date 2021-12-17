Friday, December 17, 2021
Fort Worth telehealth company promotes, adds new leaders

TimelyMD, the Fort Worth-based telehealth company focused on higher education, has recruited new leaders from health care, digital health and tech sectors, as well as the promotion of two company veterans, to innovate and drive future growth. 

A $60 million investment from JMI Equity earlier this year fueled TimelyMD’s recruitment of the new leaders.

Here are the new and promoted leaders. Information from TimelyMD.

Jacki Craft, Chief People Officer 

As Chief People Officer, Jacki Craft brings more than 20 years of experience leading the human aspect of emerging, high-growth businesses in the financial and technology industries. Her passion for the strategic side of helping businesses grow helps TimelyMD navigate continued growth with its people-centric approach. Prior to joining TimelyMD, Craft was Vice President of Human Resources at Zix, where she was responsible for scaling the business through heavy growth and optimizing team development, learning, and performance opportunities. 

Noel Geren, Chief Technology Officer 

Noel Geren is a hands-on, innovative technology leader who brings vast experience in technology and telehealth to his recent promotion to Chief Technology Officer. Prior to joining TimelyMD, he was Chief Architect of Teladoc, where he built the platform’s patient, provider and care record technology stack. In his new role, Geren supports TimelyMD’s next stage of growth and is responsible for building and leveraging the company’s proprietary TimelyCare technology, which delivers a powerful, unique and patient-centric telehealth experience for students.

Mason Orr, Vice President of Finance 

Recently promoted to Vice President of Finance, Mason Orr supports and manages TimelyMD’s financial health and is responsible for establishing long-term sustainability and growth strategies for the organization. He is a data-driven, analytical leader who brings a diverse background across the healthcare and financial services industries, including experience as a Senior Analyst for Southwestern Health Resources (formerly North Texas Specialty Physicians). Passionate about leadership and community well-being, Orr currently serves as Mayor Pro Tem in City Council Place 4 for the city of North Richland Hills, Texas.

Sarah Fink, Associate Vice President of Product Marketing

Sarah Fink is a product and growth marketer focused on helping TimelyMD develop sophisticated product marketing and sales enablement programs. Fink began her career in law and quickly transitioned to digital strategy and digital marketing in the action sports and wellness space. After several years with Ogilvy as a search strategist for Fortune 500 companies supporting major brands, she transitioned to in-house roles, where she helped several healthcare technology companies build their marketing and sales programs.

Dr. Andrew Kim, Director of Psychiatry 

With almost a decade of experience working on the forefront of psychopharmacology research, Andrew Kim, M.D., is a Harvard-trained, board certified psychiatrist whose expertise lies in delivering compassionate, evidence-based approaches to psychological care. As Director of Psychiatry, Dr. Kim is responsible for overseeing the telepsychiatry care of students, working in collaboration with schools to care for high-risk patients, and growing the infrastructure and quality of the psychiatry service line at TimelyMD. Based out of Chicago, he is also an active public speaker for mental health advocacy and education in local communities.

