Free mask distribution for Fort Worth Businesses

Fort Worth businesses could pick up masks starting over the weekend to help comply with new requirements and slow the spread of coronavirus. A coalition of business organizations are promoting masks to keep the local economy open.

Fort Worth businesses are eligible for up to 250 mask each, in increments of 50, by presenting a business card on special distribution days.

“I’ve always maintained that I never want to place unnecessary burdens on the backs of our businesses, especially as they are already struggling due to COVID-19,” Mayor Betsy Price said in a news release.



“That is why it is critical we come together and support our businesses in any way possible, including providing masks to ensure the health of both customers and employees. I appreciate all the partners who came together to make this happen,” Price said.

Masks can be picked up at six locations this Wednesday, July 1, from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. including area branches of the Fort Worth Public Library. For a complete list visit www.FortWorth.com/masks

The website includes links to download social media graphics and printable signage supporting the new mask requirement.



Between now and July 1, a limited number of masks are available for immediate distribution. For pickup locations, email info@fwtxnow.com or call (817) 775-3702.

– FWBP Staff