Free screening event for prostate cancer set for Feb. 24

Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks will host the 10th Annual Healthy Lives Matter Prostate Cancer Education & Screening Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. The event will be held at Fort Worth’s Moncrief Cancer Institute, 400 W. Magnolia Ave.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.

The free annul event is held to increase awareness about prostate cancer and encourage men to get their PSA checked by trained professionals. Men over 45 who are high risk, which includes men of color and men who have a relative diagnosed with prostate cancer, have the highest rate of cancer and are twice as likely to die from the disease.

More than 299,000 men in the United States will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year. African American and Hispanic men are 64% more likely to develop prostate cancer compared to Caucasian men, and are nearly 2.4 times as likely to die from the disease. PSA tests involve a small amount of blood being drawn from the arm and the level of PSA, a protein produced by the prostate, is measured. Early detection is key and could save lives. Registrations are being accepted online. For more information call (817) 370-4500 or (817) 531-5600.