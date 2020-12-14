College entrepreneurs donate 42,000 masks

Frog Mask has donated 42,000 face masks to local organizations, including The Salvation Army, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, The Women’s Center Tarrant County and SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

The outreach effort was spearheaded by company executive and co-founder Jay Trivedi, who is a Trinity Valley School alumnus and current sophomore at Penn State University.

“We are neither a face mask company nor a supply chain company. We are first and foremost a solutions company. Our objective is to solve our community’s hardest problems, and we view the face mask shortage as one of the most pressing issues at hand,” Trivedi said in a news release.

“Our job is to allocate resources to the organizations and businesses that can make the greatest impact towards fighting this pandemic. The donations today went to the people who best embody our values and will make the best use of these masks. We are grateful for the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, The Women’s Center Tarrant County, and SafeHaven of Tarrant County for redistributing the masks and working with us,” Trivedi said.

With this donation, the company will have donated over 89,000 masks to local organizations and small businesses, crushing their target of 50,000 donations for 2020. The college entrepreneurs hope to reach out to more organizations to continue their donation efforts, the news release said.

Frog Mask was established in April of 2020 amidst a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment.

Kinh Pham established the company during quarantine in June, partnering with his friends Will Porter, Jay Trivedi, David Evans, and James Dowell to reach out and supply cities, colleges, health systems, and businesses with protective equipment.

The group spent their summer pitching their products to clients and delivering the Frog Masks to local customers.

They launched www.frogmask.org in an effort to reach a retail audience and have encountered enormous success, shipping their product to 12 different states and selling over 100,000 Frog Masks.

They continue to run the company while attending college full-time by delivering masks and speaking with clients in between their classes.