From archives: Meet Ed Schollmaier – the most important Fort Worth CEO you may not know

Editor’s Note: This article is from Fort Worth Business Press CEO Archives Winter 2016. Dates, etc. have not been updated. Ed Schollmaier died on Sept. 16, 2021.

Alcon Laboratories became a worldwide company under his calm and sometimes under-appreciated leadership, and Fort Worth became a better city as a result.

When Ed Schollmaier agreed to go to work for a feisty hip-pocket startup out of Fort Worth, he figured the best place to really learn about the company was in sales. And so he asked Robert Alexander, co-founder with William Conner of Alcon Laboratories, to give him the toughest sales territory he had.

“It wasn’t just that I thought I was a hotshot, although I probably did think that too, but I figured if you’re gonna have competitive problems, or product problems, or customer problems, you want to know about it pretty quick,” Schollmaier said. “He picked Pittsburgh.”

That was the start of an illustrious career that lasted into 1997 and included 25 years as CEO at Alcon. That tenure, he says, was a blessing. “Very few CEOs get to put in more than six or seven years. In 25 years, you can take a long-term look, [and] second, you can correct your mistakes,” he said.

Alcon grew from $36 million to $2 billion in sales during his tenure and became the largest ophthalmic company in the world, according to the company’s history on its website.

Schollmaier received the Exchange Club of Fort Worth’s 2015 Golden Deeds Award on May 10 because of his service to Alcon and to Fort Worth. (This article is drawn primarily from an interview for an article in the club’s program and a later story in the Fort Worth Business Press.)

Alexander and Conner opened a pharmacy business in Fort Worth 1945 and combined their last names for the business name. In 1947, they incorporated Alcon Laboratories. The Swiss food company Nestlé bought Alcon in 1978. Alcon merged with the Switzerland-based global health care company Novartis in 2011, giving Novartis 100 percent ownership of Alcon, which is now the second-largest division of Novartis.

Schollmaier joined Alcon just after graduation from Harvard Business School when he and his late wife, Rae, moved to Pennsylvania for the company. He had met Alexander at Harvard by chance soon after he enrolled. Schollmaier worked almost all of Pennsylvania, about half of West Virginia and a strip of Ohio up the Ohio River to Youngstown. “I spent a year doing that, roughly doubled the sales of the territory,” he said.

GERMAN STOCK

Schollmaier was born in Cincinnati in 1933 to Hans and Elsa Schollmaier, who were both from Germany and who met and married in the United States. They were fleeing the post-World War I depression in Germany that would spread to the United States in the 1930s.

Hans Schollmaier was from a farming family north of Mannheim and probably only had a sixth-grade education, his son said. He worked as a laborer in America before opening a grocery store around 1939 or 1940 as war erupted in Europe. He wouldn’t live to see the end of that war, dying in 1944 at the age of 44 of a heart condition.

Elsa Schollmaier was from Pforzheim, a center of the German jewelry industry, and from a fairly well-to-do family. Her brother paid her way to the States to visit friends and where she would meet her future husband. She took over the store when her husband died and operated it until her death in 1952.

Cincinnati was heavily German in the 1930s with social clubs and a German-language newspaper. Ed Schollmaier spoke German at home before he spoke English.

Schollmaier missed about three months of high school his senior year taking care of his dying mother. “One day I go downstairs to see how things were going in the store, and there’s the principal of my high school,” Schollmaier said. Principal Elmer Kizer was concerned about his absences and he knew Elsa Schollmaier was terminally ill.

Kizer handed Schollmaier a key and told him that if he needed a place to live “where we’ll give you your elbow room and love you, this is a key to my house.” Schollmaier considered living with friends after his mother died, but that would have meant hardships for their parents.

“So one evening, I found myself on his doorstep wondering whether I should just stick the key in the door or knock, and I rang the doorbell, and his wife came out and said, ‘You must be Eddie,’ ” Schollmaier said. He lived with that family for a couple of years before moving into a fraternity house at the University of Cincinnati.

Money was tight, but the University of Cincinnati, which can trace its history to 1819, was municipally owned and Cincinnati students were automatically admitted. And that is where he met the love of his life.

Schollmaier studied economics in college, but perhaps his most important class was freshman English. A professor assigned a paper and told the class after grading them that only two of the 45 or so papers were worth reading – and he read those two aloud.

One was Schollmaier’s. The other was by a young woman named Rama Skinner from Norwood, Ohio, near Cincinnati. The professor introduced them to each other after class, and at the end of his junior year, they married and moved into a small apartment. The marriage would last 60 years, until her death in 2015. Rama worked as a school teacher while Ed finished his education and during their various moves around the United States. She was a member of the founding faculty at Fort Worth Country Day School.

An adviser at the University of Cincinnati told Schollmaier to apply to the Harvard Business School. He didn’t think he would be admitted, but he applied anyway. He also applied to business schools at Dartmouth, Wharton, Columbia, Northwestern and Stanford. But he was sure he would be admitted to Ohio State University, so he also applied there. Only Ohio State turned him down.

FIRST ‘REAL’ JOB

Schollmaier started at Harvard in September 1956 and the next month he attended a New Enterprise Club meeting. It was a popular club, he said, because “everybody at the time was talking about they wanted to be entrepreneurs, or they wanted to start with a small company where they could make a small contribution and really feel they were contributing and not just working for somebody.”

The speaker that day was Bob Alexander, who was attending an advanced management program at Harvard because “Bill Conner had realized neither one of them were businessmen. He went to Harvard one summer, or one fall, and then Bob went the next year,” Schollmaier said. Alexander told the story of Alcon, which was then doing about $400,000 a year in sales, most of it on a nose drop product. But they had just discovered an opportunity in ophthalmic products.

Alcon’s website history page tells it this way: In 1953, while on a sales call in West Texas, Alexander and a local physician created and patented an eye drop dispensing bottle that is now the standard for eye care products.

The idea, Schollmaier says, came from the doctor holding a nasal spray bottle upside down. Alexander took the idea to several plastics manufacturers to create prototypes.

“Instead of having a glass bottle with a dropper in it, they were packaging everything that way. I remember distinctly one of the guys saying, ‘What does your market research show is the opportunity in this market?’ Alexander laughed and he says, ‘Oh, hell no.’ He says, “We don’t have any money for market research. … We can hardly pay the employees,’ ” Schollmaier said.

“I asked him if I could write to him when I graduated two years later, and he encouraged me to do so, and I did. Sales by then had grown to a million dollars, and I got a response from Conner inviting me to come down and discuss an opportunity – if I could get someone else to share the cost of the trip, which I managed to do,” Schollmaier said.

He had some “good summer work experience,” he says – with National Biscuit Co. in southern Ohio, working vacation territories, with a pharmaceutical company and one summer for Vick Chemical in New York. “I didn’t have a full-time job until I came to Alcon,” he said.

LESSONS FROM THE FIELD

There were lessons during the time in Pennsylvania that would stand him in good stead for the rest of his career.

“I learned a lesson in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, from a lady ophthalmologist who nodded when I was selling her on the products,” Schollmaier said. “Then I left and didn’t come back for six weeks and she started prescribing them, and she was so mad when I got there because the stores didn’t have the product.

“She taught me, and it became a great selling tool, that if the doctor made a commitment, then you went out and got distribution, and if he did not start prescribing it, you reminded him that you had gotten distribution for it,” he said.

He would remember that in his next position with Alcon.

Alcon had just started naming district managers, and Schollmaier met Alexander in New York for dinner and what he hoped would be a promotion to district manager. Instead, Alexander wanted him to take another territory.

Alcon had never had much success in the western United States, and Alexander wanted him to take over the northwest California territory that covered Northern California except San Francisco, up to the Oregon border and parts of Nevada including Reno and Fresno.

“I put 60,000 miles on my car that year. Frankly, it was like taking candy from a baby. I mean, the competition was not a factor, and I had really learned how to make things go that year in Pittsburgh. I roughly tripled the sales of that territory,” Schollmaier said. He was promoted to district manager for the northwest and hired two salesmen who were the No. 1 and No. 2 sales people in the country.

When he took the job with Alcon after leaving Harvard, Conner showed him an architect’s rendering of a proposed new facility in Fort Worth out on the South Freeway. At that time, “the offices were in the attic floor of the old marketplace down on South Henderson. The manufacturing was out on North Main Street, and it was really primitive. I asked if they did R&D, and they said oh, absolutely, and they took me to the garage behind the manufacturing building.” Conner told him Alcon would be in the new facilities in two years and that growth in sales would pay for it.

That would prove to be a near-fatal assumption for Alcon because it was based in part on an increased focus on Alcon’s original product of nose drops as well as on the ophthalmological products.

Sales were going well in Schollmaier’s western district, but it turned out that his was the only district still running sales increases. “Out of the blue, I got an invitation for a promotion in Fort Worth, a marketing management job. My wife and I talked about it, and I said, ‘Well, I just have to take this job. They have something in mind for me, and it is either going to be good or it isn’t, but I just have to take it.’ ”

In Fort Worth, Alexander’s secretary – “a smart cookie” – gave Schollmaier what the company called a “reader file” that contained all the correspondence going in and out of the company for executives to read if they wished.

“She hands me the reader file. It’s got the reports, and the letters, and all of this, and I realize that I got the only district that’s still doing a sales increase. The others are running in the red. Good sales people that I knew, from meetings and things, were all leaving the company, and this was very obvious,” Schollmaier said.

CHALLENGE AND OPPORTUNITY

At the end of 1959, Alcon held a national sales meeting to kick off a program to pay for its new facilities that introduced an effort to add nose drops back into the sales mix. Demand was rising for ophthalmological products marketed directly to ophthalmologists, but nose drops required that sales also focus on pediatricians and general practitioners.

Schollmaier didn’t think that would work, and he told his bosses that. He told Conner, “You need to read the reader file. We’re getting our brains beat out, and we’ve got overstocks of nose drops in all of the wholesale houses, and we’re not creating new demand on the ophthalmic products.” Sales were about $2 million at that time.

“A couple of months went by, and there was plenty for me to do. We had a lot of irate wholesalers and problems with sales people. Trying to work our way out of this mess, I went with Alexander to sales meetings around the country,” Schollmaier said.

He wasn’t a member of the management team yet, so he also was surprised that on a Friday after a management meeting, Alcon laid off 30 percent of its workforce. The following Monday, Alexander asked him to go back west as acting western division manager – replacing the man who had been his boss and who had been terminated over the weekend.

“In retrospect, this was a great opportunity for me. The company had a problem that they didn’t know how to solve, and I knew how to solve it,” Schollmaier said. Alcon needed to have good sales people in all positions, so the terminations were not all necessarily bad. Schollmaier and Bill Darling, a district manager Schollmaier had known from his Pittsburgh days, set about repairing the division.

“We had a major wholesaler in Los Angeles who wanted to send all of the merchandise back, and I said, ‘Why would you want to do that?’ He said, ‘Well, you are not going to be represented here,’ and I said, ‘How do you know that?’” Schollmaier said. It turned out that the sales people who had been terminated had been in to see him.

Schollmaier told the wholesaler that the company would cover the territory with the two best salesmen in the company. The wholesaler asked who they were and when they would get to Los Angeles.

“I said, ‘Well, you’re looking at them, and we’re going to start tomorrow.’ When we went back a couple of weeks later, we had demand going and growing, and he was running out of everything,” Schollmaier said. It was the beginning of the turnaround. “We went ophthalmologists only. We basically blew off the nose drop. It hurt Bob Alexander because he loved the nose drop, but the nose drop wasn’t the future of the business, ophthalmology was.”

Ophthalmology was growing as a recognized medical specialty, he said. “There were significant advances in glaucoma and cataract surgery and other things that were starting at that time. It was a great opportunity,” he said. “Nobody was meeting the needs of the market, so it was a great opportunity for us. It turned out to be a great opportunity for me.”

Turnaround was hard, he said, and it was the most difficult time in his life. The first key piece to rebuilding the western region – and the new Alcon – was rehiring Dick Sisson.

Schollmaier had hired Sisson in Seattle as a sales rep, and Sisson became the No. 1 salesman in the company. He replaced Schollmaier as district manager when Schollmaier left for Fort Worth, but he quit Alcon when the situation became so dire. “So I didn’t even have somebody to count on,” Schollmaier said.

As Schollmaier and Darling were working in Los Angeles to rebuild sales, it turned out that Sisson was attending a training program for a paper company and they were staying at the same hotel. He’d meet with Sisson at night and try to convince him to return to Alcon.

“When I finally got somebody in there to replace me, I came back to Fort Worth and basically became director of marketing, and the phone rang, and Dick came back. Man, that was a shot in the arm,” Schollmaier said. “It was really hard. We worked our way out of that problem, and by the time I became president of the company in ’72, and really rolling in ’73, our sales were $30 million at that point, so we had come a long way.” He and Sisson would work closely together for 37 years.

Conner was always a big idea thinker, Schollmaier said, and in the early 1960s he recruited Frank Buhler, a pharmaceutical industry executive with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago, to head an international division. Buhler had also worked for Pfizer. Both Pfizer and Abbott were giant global general pharmaceutical companies, and when Buhler joined Alcon in 1962, his concept initially was to acquire general pharmaceutical companies for sale around the world. But Schollmaier counseled him to focus instead on the opportunity that existed in ophthalmic products, and that became a key factor in Alcon’s global success under Buhler’s direction.

HERE AND NOW

Today, Ed Schollmaier is retired but very much active in Fort Worth and around the world through a foundation he and his wife set up when Alcon was sold to Nestlé.

He graduated from the Harvard Business School with $18,000 in debt, but even with money tight and college loans to repay, he and his wife were generous where they could be, especially where arts and culture were involved.

“My mother had interest in the arts and opera and the symphony. She was a very cultured lady, and my wife had always had an interest in the arts.” Schollmaier said. “[Rae Schollmaier] had high school teachers, even grade school teachers who had taken her to the symphony or to the opera who really admired her and respected her and treated her to exposure to the cultural side of life, so we always supported things on a small scale.”

But the sale to Nestlé in 1978 expanded that “small scale” substantially.

Alcon was a public company, traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and the board of directors decided to explore the possibility of a sale. “The reason we did that was … the board felt the need to get some wealth in the hands of the founders. These guys had started this business. They really hadn’t gotten any substantial financial gains out of the thing, so they voted one day to test the market to see what the company was worth,” Schollmaier said.

Turned out that it was worth a lot.

Nestlé paid $280 million for Alcon and got $50 billion when it sold Alcon in 2011. There was another $10 billion in the dermatology division. It remains a great success story.

“When the company was sold, Bob Alexander said to me, ‘You know what you should do is not sell all of your stock to Nestlé because it’s a cash deal and you’ll need to pay tax on that. Take a percentage of your shares … and put it in a private foundation. Get a tax write-off on the donation spread over five years,’” he said. “So we did that. I don’t remember what we did there, I think it was 30 percent of what we had, or maybe it was 50 percent.”

He turned to a Harvard Business School classmate to manage the money, and eventually the foundation began giving away about $50,000 a year. For the last five years, that’s been about $2.5 million a year, and to date it has given away about $30 million.

The list of beneficiaries is lengthy and includes groups and agencies large and small, obscure and well-known, but Fort Worth has benefited greatly. The $10 million lead gift for the $72 million renovation of what was the Daniel-Meyer Coliseum at Texas Christian University led to renaming TCU’s basketball facility as the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in 2015. They had previously donated to the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Basketball Complex, which opened in 2004. Schollmaier has been a TCU trustee since 1996 and was a member of the Neeley School International Board of Visitors and the recipient of Neeley’s Ike Harrison Award.

And the arts have benefited as well, perhaps paying forward those teachers of Rae Schollmaier who made sure she was exposed to culture as a child back in Ohio. But there also was business reason for that support.

“Fort Worth was kind of a desert outpost when we came here,” Schollmaier said. “The cultural side of society really needed a shot in the arm, and I was going to be bringing executives and Ph.D.s like that and their families in here, and I thought we weren’t doing a very good job of competing for people like that. ‘They’d say, do you have a symphony? Where do they perform?’ Will Rogers. ‘Oh Will Rogers. Isn’t that a rodeo?’ We focused primarily on the community as opposed to doing medical research or what other interests we might have because we basically knew that the community had to get to be a better place to live.”

TRUST THE PEOPLE

Schollmaier says the rough periods in Alcon’s history were also the forge that led to its almost explosive success.

“We worked our way through those difficult times, and that gave us strength. It gave my colleagues strength. It gave our team the strength. We were lucky when we were acquired by Nestlé. Nestlé didn’t think they knew our business, and they were really decent people,” Schollmaier said.

One condition of the sale was that Schollmaier and as much of this team as he could hold together would stay. “They lived that. A lot of people talk that. They say, well nothing will change, but from Day One things are changing. With them, they were open minded, and they had some really top people at the top of the company,” he said.

He tells a story about his new boss, Carl Angst, saying he was going to have to be more involved than he wanted to be while the company worked through some difficulties. Schollmaier asked whether Angst was going to be the one to solve the problems.

“I said, look Carl, don’t take this personally, but you’re going about this all wrong. You need to ask yourself some questions. The first question you need to ask yourself is, is there somebody in charge here? Second, does that person know what the problems are? Third, does he have a plan for dealing with the problems? Fourth, as we move along, is he making progress in resolving the problems?”

Schollmaier wrote down eight problems the company was facing on a yellow note pad and showed the list to Angst. “He said, ‘Hell, that’s my list. That’s the eight things.’ He says, “Now how soon can you give me some progress?’ I said, ‘A couple of months. Give it some time.’ He says, ‘Yeah, OK. Let me tell you what I’ve learned so far. I learned that you know what the problems are and that you have a plan for dealing with them, and we can measure whether you’re making progress or not.’ He says, ‘I probably shouldn’t even meet with your management team when I come here. I should be meeting with you.’ ”

As he was starting to leave for the airport, he came back into Schollmaier’s office and asked for a copy of “that yellow piece of paper.”

They would see each other later, after Schollmaier retired. “He told me years later [that] as much management experience as he had, and he was a top manager in a top European company, that single experience taught him more about management than anything else that he ever did. It was just so simple and so basic. He had the yellow piece of paper. The next time Carl came to Fort Worth, out comes the yellow piece of paper and he starts checking them off.”

FAMILY FIRST

Rae Schollmaier died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 20, 2015, after a prolonged illness. That’s a short time ago judged against a 60-year marriage, and Ed Schollmaier has moved to a phase where he’s dominated by happy memories.

“I think of her every day, but I don’t think of unhappy things,” he says. “I don’t think of her difficulties or her illness. I think of something we did together, or something we said to each other, or insights that she had in the situation that was helpful to me or funny little things.”

“We had a lot of great laughs together, every day almost. Was it always? You know, you’ve been married to somebody for 60 years, it isn’t all going to be a picnic. You’re going to have some difficult times. You work through those difficult times. You strengthen the relationship.”

Schollmaier thinks it is that way in work relationships as well. Alcon’s near bankruptcy built strength in him, his colleagues, their team and the company.

The Schollmaiers have one son, Taylor. He and his wife, Kim, live in Boulder, Colorado. And there are two grandchildren – 19-year-old Elsa, named for Ed’s mother, who is studying abroad as a freshman at Skidmore College, and 16-year-old Teo.

A fateful visit to pre-war Germany

Ed Schollmaier’s parents did not come to the United States with the intention of staying, and there were pleas from his mother’s family for her to come back to Germany. So in 1936, Elsa Schollmaier took her small son to Germany to decide whether they should leave their adopted nation and return to Germany.

War was on the horizon. The year 1936 marked Adolf Hitler’s re-militarization of Germany’s Rhineland, violating the terms of the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I. It was also the start of the Spanish Civil War, and Hitler sent men, planes, tanks and munitions into that conflict.

Schollmaier was too young to remember much about the trip, but his mother told him about it when he was older. One cousin was a member of the Nazi Youth and argued that she should raise her son in Germany. Elsa told him she was returning to the United States, but she wanted him to know why. There were a number of reasons.

On a train crowded with soldiers, she and her son stood and no one offered them a seat. She saw that as an aura of superiority, and told the cousin that Germans might be superior beings, but they were not gentlemen. At a parade in Worms, a woman in the crowd reached over and pulled Elsa Schollmaier’s right arm up into a Nazi salute, her face showing real fear that not saluting would put them in danger.

And she had listened to a Hitler radio broadcast building the case for invading Austria and Czechoslovakia to provide living space for the German nation. She told the cousin, “I’m just a simple lady and I don’t know about things like that, but I do know that it sounds to me like it’s going to cause great unhappiness, and I don’t want to be a party to that sort of thing.”

In 1956, Schollmaier visited that cousin – Koni was his name – and heard that story again almost word for word. He had arranged for a sort of impromptu reunion of Koni and his uncle Adam, who was still operating the family farm and who had lost three sons in Russia during the war.

The two men probably had not seen each other since near the start of the war. When they got to the farm, the uncle was waiting outside for them.

“He [the uncle] was all nervous. My cousin was nervous. We stopped the car and my cousin got out, and my uncle comes running down the steps and they embraced. They hugged and they kissed, and they were both crying, and I’m watching it. It was a very emotional scene,” Schollmaier said.

“This uncle had the most fabulous sense of humor. He put his arm around Koni and said let’s go in and have a glass of wine. As they started up the staircase, he turned to Koni and said, “Well, Koni, how was it with the Nazis?’

“When something hits you and it’s really funny, you go to pieces. I had to sit down on the ground in the courtyard I was laughing so hard,” Schollmaier said. “It was just hilarious, and it broke whatever tension there was between them.”