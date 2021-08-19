FWISD partners with pharmacy to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Published on August 19, 2021

The Fort Worth ISD, in partnership with Perrone Pharmacy, is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics at 14 high schools Aug. 23-Sept. 22.

Pfizer vaccines will be administered at no cost from 3:30-8:30 p.m. on designated days at each individual campus. The vaccination clinics are open to all FWISD students 12 years old and above, staff and their families. Registration is preferred, and an appointment can be booked at an individual’s desired campus. Walk-ins will be accommodated.

Two vaccination dates are designated for each campus. Each clinic offers individuals the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on the first scheduled date and the second dose three weeks later. View the schedule and register.

All students and family members will be accommodated in obtaining the vaccine. On the day of the vaccination clinic, people receiving the vaccine are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. If possible, individuals are encouraged to bring these documents:

A photo identification with their birth date on it (passport, driver’s license, learner’s permit will be accepted). Individuals without a photo ID may present their birth certificate, immunization record or official school record verifying their birth date.

Social Security number (individuals are not required to bring the card itself).

Medical/prescription drug coverage (such as BlueCross BlueShield, Medicaid); insurance card (but insurance is not required to receive a vaccine).

FWISD se asocia con Perrone Pharmacy para albergar clínicas de vacunación contra COVID-19