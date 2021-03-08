Two from North Texas reappointed to Dental Review Committee

Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed Reena Kuba, D.D.S, Jessica Bell, D.D.S, and Brenda Olivarez to the Dental Review Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The committee serves on informal settlement conference panels to determine whether an informal disposition of a contested case against a license holder is appropriate, and to make recommendations for the disposition of the complaint or allegation.

Reena Kuba, D.D.S. of The Colony is a pediatric dentist in private practice in Irving, Texas. She is a consultant for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, of which she is also a Diplomate, and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the Academy of Laser Dentistry. In addition, she is an active member of the Greater Dallas Pediatric Dental Society, Dallas County Dental Society, and the Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Kuba received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from The University of Texas at Dallas and a Doctor of Dental Surgery, a certificate in pediatric dentistry, and a Master of Science in Oral Biology from Baylor College of Dentistry.

Jessica Bell, D.D.S. of Highland Village is a pediatric dentist and co-owner of Pediatric Dental World and North Texas Children’s Dentistry. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and former co-chair of the Greater Dallas Pediatric Dental Society. Additionally, she is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Texas Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and the American Dental Association. Bell received a Bachelor of Arts in fine arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Baylor College of Dentistry.

Brenda Olivarez of Rockport is a licensed dental assistant at David J. Mills, D.D.S. She is a member of the American Dental Assistants Association and a member and president of the Coastal Bend Dental Assistants Association and the Texas Dental Assistants Association. Olivarez received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Texas A&M at Corpus Christi