Two from area appointed to Texas Medical Board District 3

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Celeste Caballero, M.D. and Mindi McLain to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee for terms set to expire on January 15, 2022. Additionally, he appointed Ogechika “Oge” Alozie, M.D., Taylor Gillig, and Gabrielle Rich, D.O. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2024 and appointed Michael Burley and Sharmila Dissanaike, M.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2026.

Taylor Gillig of Arlington is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of The Cookery. He is a United States Marine combat veteran and served as an Infantry Officer in Afghanistan. He is a member of the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Professional Chapter of the Adam Smith Society, American Legion, and The Elks. Gillig received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of California – Santa Barbara and a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Strategy from Southern Methodist University.

Michael Burley of Southlake is currently the Regional Administrator for Region VI at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Prior to his current appointment, he served in the White House as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of the Office of Presidential Personnel. Burley received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Clemson University.