GUS BATES supports COVID-19 front line workers at the golf tournament

During the historic return of the PGA TOUR at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, GUS BATES Insurance & Investments has created a special program to show appreciation and support for area Covid-19 front line workers.

Through the Charles Schwab Challenge ending June 14, GUS BATES will match up to $50,000 in donations to the tournament’s Birdies for Charity campaign.

Half of the funding generated will be donated to Texas Health Resources Foundation and the other half will be distributed to local non-profit groups that Colonial Country Club and Charles Schwab Challenge support through Birdies for Charity, Charles Schwab Challenge and GUS BATES said in a news release.



Individuals and companies can add the amount they want to donate towards the 2020 Birdies For Charity Campaign General Fund during the upcoming Charles Schwab Challenge tournament. GUS BATES Insurance & Investments will match the flat donation.

Please note, this is not part of the pledge program.

Donations can be made on the Birdies for Charity page on the tournament’s website, by clicking: https://events.r2it.com/birdies/r.aspx?site=Colonial&charity=ageneralfund

“Our foundation is built upon a responsibility to have a meaningful impact on our clients and community, at the core of our success is the relentless determination to treat people just as we would want our own family to be treated. With a deep commitment to service, our mission is to guide and educate our clients in protecting their health, property, and financial well-being,” said founder Gus Bates III.



Since 1966, GUS BATES Insurance & Investments has been guiding clients through the often-complex world of insurance and investments. Taking a consultative approach, the GUS BATES team provides employee benefits, retirement planning and property and casualty insurance for their clients across Texas and the United States.

– FWBP Staff