Heat can be hazardous to your health. Here’s what you need to know.

As summer heat tightens its grip on North Texas, mobile health care provider and ambulance service MedStar is reminding us that prolonged or intense exposure to hot temperatures can cause heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. MedStar explains:

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating, particularly through hard physical labor or exercise. This loss of essential fluids can disturb circulation and interfere with brain function. Symptoms may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea and vomiting. Children and the elderly are especially susceptible.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening problem that occurs when the body suffers from long, intense exposure to heat and loses its ability to cool itself. Some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature (104-106). Symptoms can also include convulsions. Heatstroke is a medical emergency, MedStar says. If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

While heatstroke and heat exhaustion are common this time of year, MedStar says they can be easily prevented: