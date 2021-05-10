Hoover joins Medical City Fort Worth as chief operating officer

John Hoover joined Medical City Fort Worth as chief operating officer, effective May 10, bringing over 10 years of operational leadership experience to the hospital.

“John brings a wealth of knowledge and experience which will help to enhance operational efficiencies and the patient experience,” says Jyric Sims, CEO of Medical City Fort Worth. “His operational vision is patient-centered with a commitment to excellence always which will ensure that Medical City Fort Worth remains the destination of choice for healthcare excellence.”

Prior to Medical City Fort Worth, Hoover served as chief operating officer at Eastside Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia. During his tenure, he oversaw strategic development of services, facility and operations planning and colleague engagement.

Hoover first joined HCA Healthcare, Medical City Healthcare’s parent company, in 2014. He has held a variety of leadership roles including vice president of operations at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas and business manager of surgical and emergency services at North Suburban Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.

Hoover earned a bachelor of arts in communication from the University of Colorado and a master of business administration from Regis University.

Medical City Fort Worth is a 348-bed, acute care hospital with a medical team of more than 1,000 physicians