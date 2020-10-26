43.7 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 26, 2020
Health Care Care N’ Care Health Plan adds Methodist Medical Group
Health Care

Care N’ Care Health Plan adds Methodist Medical Group

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Education

UTA to offer new bachelor’s degree in business analytics

FWBP Staff -
Radha Mahapatra, chair of the Department of Information Systems and Operations Management at UTA. Credit: UTA The University of Texas...
Read more
Health Care

Care N’ Care Health Plan adds Methodist Medical Group

FWBP Staff -
Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan added Methodist Medical Group into its provider network, effective Nov. 1. The group currently employs 227...
Read more
Culture

Dickies partners with artist on ‘Vote’ mural

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based workwear brand Dickies, a longtime member of the Near Southside, is supporting the local ARTober initiative by partnering with local artist Mariell...
Read more
Government

Barrett confirmation vote set for tonight

AP News -
By LISA MASCARO  AP Congressional Correspondent WASHINGTON (AP) — Overpowering Democratic opposition, Senate Republicans are set to confirm Amy...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan added Methodist Medical Group into its provider network, effective Nov. 1. The group currently employs 227 providers at 49 locations across North Texas.

“For more than a decade, Care N’ Care has been serving the needs of seniors throughout the region with plans and benefits that focus on access and affordability to outstanding clinical care,” Methodist Medical Group President George Williams, M.D., said in a news release. “We are proud to join their network and welcome their members into our family of physicians who share Care N’ Care’s commitment to putting the patient first.”

Founded in 1995, Methodist Medical Group is part of Methodist Health System.
“Having Methodist Medical Group in the Care N’ Care network is a tremendous benefit for our members, as it provides access to an outstanding multi-specialty group of physicians who span the full range from primary care to specialized medicine,” said Scott Hancock, Care N’ Care’s vice president of sales and operations. “From year-round health maintenance to aches and pains to complex surgery, Methodist Medical Group physicians are ready to serve our members with whatever their needs might be.”

Care N’ Care is a Medicare Advantage health plan providing coverage to North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Erath, Rockwall, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.
With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services.
www.cnchealthplan.com

Previous articleDickies partners with artist on ‘Vote’ mural
Next articleUTA to offer new bachelor’s degree in business analytics

Latest News

Government

El Paso officials ask residents to stay home for two weeks as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

Texas Tribune -
By Cassandra Pollock and Julián Aguilar, The Texas Tribune Oct. 25, 2020 "El Paso...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths on Sunday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Forest Hill in her 80s and...
Read more
Health Care

An epidemiologist explains the new CDC guidance on 15 minutes of exposure and what it means for you

AP News -
Ryan Malosh, University of Michigan The Centers for Disease...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths on Saturday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 24 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men in their 70s from Arlington...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death on Friday

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, Oct. 23 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Fort Worth in his...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101