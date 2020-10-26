Care N’ Care Health Plan adds Methodist Medical Group

Care N’ Care (HMO/PPO) Health Plan added Methodist Medical Group into its provider network, effective Nov. 1. The group currently employs 227 providers at 49 locations across North Texas.



“For more than a decade, Care N’ Care has been serving the needs of seniors throughout the region with plans and benefits that focus on access and affordability to outstanding clinical care,” Methodist Medical Group President George Williams, M.D., said in a news release. “We are proud to join their network and welcome their members into our family of physicians who share Care N’ Care’s commitment to putting the patient first.”



Founded in 1995, Methodist Medical Group is part of Methodist Health System.

“Having Methodist Medical Group in the Care N’ Care network is a tremendous benefit for our members, as it provides access to an outstanding multi-specialty group of physicians who span the full range from primary care to specialized medicine,” said Scott Hancock, Care N’ Care’s vice president of sales and operations. “From year-round health maintenance to aches and pains to complex surgery, Methodist Medical Group physicians are ready to serve our members with whatever their needs might be.”



Care N’ Care is a Medicare Advantage health plan providing coverage to North Texas Medicare beneficiaries in Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Denton, Erath, Rockwall, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.

With both PPO and HMO health plans, Care N’ Care offers all of the traditional benefits included in original Medicare plus additional benefits and services.

www.cnchealthplan.com