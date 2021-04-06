Italian foundation joins Caris Life Sciences’ Precision Oncology Alliance

Caris Life Sciences announced April 6 that the Istituto Nazionale Tumori IRCCS Fondazione G. Pascale (Pascale Foundation) has joined Caris’ Precision Oncology Alliance.

The alliance a collaborative network of leading cancer centers that work together to advance comprehensive cancer profiling and establish standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

Pascale Foundation is the largest clinical care and research cancer center in Southern Italy, Caris said in the announcement.

The institute pursues clinical research and applied research in the biomedical field, along with the organization and management of health services.

“Our mission to provide improvements in the field of oncological diseases, and translate discoveries into medical benefits, is enriched through partnerships like the Precision Oncology Alliance,” said Dr. Paolo A. Ascierto, Director of the Unit of Melanoma, Cancer Immunotherapy and Innovative Therapy. “Understanding the unique molecular characteristics of tumors offers insights that can be used to better prevent and treat cancer for patients everywhere.”

“We are excited to welcome the Pascale Foundation into the POA,” said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. “Their focus on patient-centered treatments that stem from innovative research and technology aligns with our goal to transform care while personalizing treatment for patients around the world.”

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 49 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology.

By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. Alliance members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma.

“Partnering with international institutes like the Pascale Foundation expands the reach of the POA, allowing members to access pioneering research that can both advance and accelerate personalized and targeted therapies to better treat cancer,” said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences.

More on the Precision Oncology Alliance:

www.CarisLifeSciences.com/Collaboration