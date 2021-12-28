James L. West Center to expand Adult Day Program, acquires building in southwest Fort Worth

The James L. West Center for Dementia Care has purchased a medical building located at 6050 Harris Parkway in Southwest Fort Worth in order to reopen and expand the West Center’s dementia specific Adult Day Program.

“The Day Program has been a core service offered to the community since 1986 when it first opened as an outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church Fort Worth,” said James L. West CEO Cheryl Harding, PhD. “COVID-19 forced the temporary closure of the Day Program, and we are using this opportunity not only to restore, but also to reinvigorate and expand the program to serve more members of our community.”

The acquisition is the first step to reopening the program and creating the new Adult Day Center that will feature both case management and care management programs to support the success of caregivers and persons living with dementia who reside in North Texas. The Day Program is projected to serve approximately 60 participants when at full capacity.

The new location will feature engagement programming geared to those with dementia, a beauty salon, nutrition services and supports as well as other services that will complement the West Center’s expertise in care for persons living with dementia. Negotiations are also underway to house a clinic for older persons at the same location; additional program details will be announced in anticipation of the Day Program’s scheduled April 2022 opening.

Charitable gifts received from individuals and foundations in the community have provided funding to acquire the building, and fundraising continues as the West Center moves closer to reach the Day Program campaign goal of $3.65 million. Included in the campaign total is a goal of securing at least $300,000 in charitable care funding to ensure that the program is accessible to all persons in the community.

“Understanding the extraordinary cost of providing long-term care for persons with dementia, and the overwhelming desire to age in place, the West Center has created a wrap-around healthcare model designed to keep Day Program participants at home as long as possible. The West Center’s Dementia360 program model aims to provide coordinated community-based services and supports for persons living with dementia and their caregivers.” adds Cheryl Harding, PhD.

The building is 6800 square feet. Mike Ball of Michael Ball Realty Corp. represented James L. West Center in the transaction.