James L. West Center to host online class on coping with senior isolation

By FWBP Staff
person writing bucket list on book
Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The James L. West Center for Dementia Care is hosting an online class Wednesday to help people with loved ones who have dementia or Alzheimer’s.

The class, called, “The Heartbreak and Cost of Isolation: Strategies for Coping” will take place at 11 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning and will be available on Zoom. Registration is free HERE.

“The senior population has had difficulties or challenges with isolation before COVID ever happened,” says Jaime Cobb, Vice President of Community Education at James L. West Center. “Then you add in COVID, places have been shut down, our residents and families have not been able to see each other face-to-face. It’s different seeing your loved one face-to-face than it is over Facetime or through plexiglass.”

Cobb, who will co-lead the Zoom session with The West Center’s Hollie Glover, says seniors and people with dementia may be struggling with not seeing family members, but she says the class will help those relatives cope with feelings of isolation, too.

“We’ve all experienced some of these costs, some of these feelings,” she says. “What are these feelings? What’s going on in my own mental and emotional state?”

The free seminar will also help families look at ways to keep connected if they have relatives who are staying at home and no longer have community services available.

