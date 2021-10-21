Jennifer Chavez Named Texas Health Fort Worth Chief Nursing Officer

Jennifer Chavez, D.N.P., R.N., ACNP-BC, NEA-BC, CCRN, has been named chief nursing officer of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.

Chavez joined Texas Health Fort Worth in March 2020 and led the strategic planning, program development, business plans and day-to-day operations of clinical support areas including Surgical Services, Radiology, Pharmacy and Laboratory.

Chavez is a practicing acute care nurse practitioner with a patient-centered orientation to care delivery. Her process-focused attention to patient care will emphasize the need for nursing excellence throughout the patient care continuum, resulting in outstanding patient experience, the hospital said in a news release.

Chavez brings more than two decades of experience in various nursing roles and operational leadership. She began her career at Texas Health Fort Worth as a patient care technician and quickly advanced into a dynamic leader up to associate chief nursing officer at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Chavez has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Texas Christian University and received her Acute Care Nurse Practitioner certification from the University of Texas at Arlington. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Texas Tech Health Science Center – Executive Nursing Leadership.

She is also actively involved in community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the American Heart Association. Recently, she was one of two individuals within Texas Health to complete the Advisory Board Executive Fellowship program.