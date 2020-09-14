Jet Health Inc. acquires Arlington-based hospice company

Jet Health Inc., a regional provider of home health and hospice services based in Irvine, California, announced Sept. 14 the acquisition of Carrington Hospice Care Inc., an Arlington-based hospice company.



The acquisition marks Jet Health’s second one in the hospice arena, and furthers its strategy to offer hospice care in the current home health markets it serves, the company said in a news release.

Carrington Hospice Care, founded in 2018 by Elsie Johnson and Dorothy Ojirika, services the greater Dallas/Fort Worth marketplace.



Funding for the transaction was provided by SV Health Investors and Health Enterprise Partners. Stradling Yocca Carlson and Rauth acted as legal counsel to Jet Health. American Healthcare Capital served as acquisition advisors to Carrington Hospice Care Inc.

