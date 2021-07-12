Jet Health Inc. acquires Signal Home Health & Hospice in San Antonio

Jet Health Inc., a regional provider of home health and hospice services, has acquired Signal Home Health & Hospice, a San Antonio, Texas-based company.

The acquisition marks Jet Health’s seventh acquisition and furthers the company’s strategy to build a premier home health and hospice provider across the western and southwestern U.S., Fort Worth-based Jet Health said.

Signal Home Health & Hospice, founded in 2010, primarily serves patients in the greater San Antonio area as well as adjoining counties, providing hospice services, skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, social workers and home health aides.

“Jet Health got its start in Texas, and we have been looking for opportunities to build density in the state by acquiring quality providers. San Antonio is the second-largest market in Texas, and the Signal Home Health & Hospice acquisition provides us the ability to further expand our presence throughout the state,” Stacie Bratcher, Jet Health’s chief executive officer, said in the announcement.

“This acquisition further reflects Jet Health’s attractiveness to sellers seeking buyers that can provide not just a fair purchase price, but also one that shares their culture and commitment to quality care,” Bratcher said.

“I spent more than 10 years building our company into a provider of quality home health and hospice services. Our strategy for success was simple – recruit and retain top-notch professionals who deliver excellent clinical care and service,” Signal Home Health & Hospice Owner Robert McDowell said.

“It was critical that the company to whom I sold my business shared those values and would afford our team the opportunity to continue to execute this mission. As we conducted the acquisition process and spent time with Jet Health’s leadership and diligence teams, it was clear that this was in fact the right choice,” McDowell said.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Funding for the transaction was provided by Stifel Bank, SV Health Investors and Health Enterprise Partners. Stradling Yocca Carlson and Rauth acted as legal counsel to Jet Health. The transaction was facilitated by Agenda Health, a healthcare-focused Mergers & Acquisitions advisory firm, headquartered in Austin.

Jet Health operates locations in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Idaho.