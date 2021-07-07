Kathy Schaaf Joins Caregiver Inc. as chief people office

Caregiver Inc., a provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced it has hired Kathy Schaaf as chief people officer.

Schaaf brings extensive human resources experience from a variety of sectors. She will be responsible for driving positive outcomes in the areas of talent acquisition, talent management and employee engagement, the company said.

“Kathy has a passion for engaging and helping people to achieve their best every day,” said Mark Lashley, chief executive officer, Caregiver. “With Caregiver’s rapid growth and our expanding workforce, we needed someone with Kathy’s proven leadership and commitment to employee development and success.”

Schaaf will also lead the marketing and communications team to ensure Caregiver’s mission reaches the communities and people it serves.

“Our Caregiver HR team vision is to deliver practical and innovative solutions which address the key challenges of talent and organizational capability and enable each Caregiver employee to achieve their most critical outcomes. These solutions include supporting the entire employee experience, shaping a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture to enhance attraction, engagement and company performance,” Schaaf said in the announcement. “I am very excited to join a company with such a strong reputation for supporting their employees and providing high-quality care to its clients.”

Prior to joining Caregiver, Schaaf was chief human resources officer for a national company with franchises in more than 1,800 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

She holds an Executive MBA from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from Ottawa University.