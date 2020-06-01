Kindred acquires two behavioral health hospitals in North Texas

Kindred Healthcare announced June 1 that it has signed a definitive agreement with WellBridge Healthcare to acquire two behavioral health hospitals, WellBridge Greater Dallas and WellBridge Fort Worth.



The two hospitals provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services to senior and adult populations in North Texas, Kindred said in a news release.

Each hospital has 48 licensed beds.



“Kindred is proud to provide specialized, high-quality care for patients who are acutely sick or facing medically complex diagnoses,” said Jason Zachariah, Kindred’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our expansion into behavioral health services is consistent with our mission and is a natural extension of the high-quality services we provide in our long-term acute care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities.”



Kindred said it intends to continue growing its behavioral health footprint across the United States through joint ventures and distinct part unit management with leading hospital systems, in addition to acquisitions and organic growth opportunities.



Kindred Healthcare, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has annual revenues of approximately $3.2 billion. On March 31, 2020, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 31,800 employees providing healthcare services in 1,731 locations in 46 states, including 64 long-term acute care hospitals, 21 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service.

www.KindredBehavioralHealth.com

– FWBP Staff