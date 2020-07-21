Kluber Family Foundation to host inaugural Texas fundraiser

The Kluber Family Foundation, established by Amanda and Corey Kluber, has set a date for the inaugural 2020 Curveball for a Cause Celebrity Gala, which will be held Sept. 13, 2020 at the Live! by Lowe’s hotel next to Globe Life Field in Arlington, beginning at 6:30 p.m.



“Curveball for a Cause will have the option for fans to participate in person or virtually,” said Corey Kluber, pitcher for the Texas Rangers. “While fundraisers may look different these days, the need to help families with seriously ill and chronically ill children is just as urgent. Families are struggling and we are here to help bridge the gap, which is why this event is so important.”

The event will feature silent and live auctions with rare memorabilia, plus once-in-a-lifetime experiences and trips. Kluber and several of his Texas Rangers teammates will make virtual appearances.



The announcement said all social distancing guidelines will be followed at Live! by Lowe’s, including contactless check-in with volunteers and vendors required to wear masks.

Single tickets are available at $400 each. For fans who would like to support the Kluber Family Foundation but would prefer to do so from their home, a “Stay-at-Home” package also will be available at $250 per ticket.



Sponsors of the event include Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Swimming Duck, Aardvark Communications and the Dallas Business Journal.



The Klubers are excited to be back in Corey’s hometown and look forward to meeting some of his fans, they said in a news release.

Kluber played baseball at Coppell High School and broke into Major League Baseball in 2011 as a pitcher for the Cleveland Indians. A three-time MLB All-Star, Kluber is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. The Rangers acquired Kluber from the Indians in a trade last year.



While in Cleveland, Corey and his wife Amanda spent countless hours visiting children’s hospitals and meeting families with children who were battling for their lives.

Proceeds from Curveball for a Cause will support the Kluber Family Foundation’s community outreach programs: Kluber’s Kids and Kluber’s Korner.



“Once fans are allowed to attend Texas Rangers home games, Kluber’s Kids will host children from North Texas children’s hospitals at Globe Life Field for a dream day at the ballpark,” Kluber said. “As part of our longstanding program, a child and his or her family and friends would have the opportunity to meet Amanda and I, watch batting practice on the field, shop at the team shop, enjoy a classic ballpark dinner, then stay for the game.”

Kluber’s Korner provides patients at children’s hospitals with access to electronics which serve as a source of entertainment, a portal for communication, and a diversion during treatment and recovery.

Since its founding, the Kluber Family Foundation has impacted more than 480,000 individuals.



More information or to become a sponsor: www.coreykluber.org

– FWBP Staff