Kroger, Fort Worth, Tarrant County partner for drive-thru flu vaccinations

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., announced a partnership with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County as part of a comprehensive flu shot program designed to provide recommended vaccines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger Health will offer drive-thru vaccinations noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 in the Chevrolet Parking lot at Dickies Arena, 3464 Trail Drive.

“In light of the challenges we may face from both the flu virus and COVID-19 this fall, Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Fort Worth and Tarrant County to host a two-day event, offering flu shots by our certified immunizers, in the safety of the individual’s vehicle,” said Jeff Loesch, Dallas division health and wellness director for Kroger Health. “In particular, we wanted to provide an efficient way for our seniors to receive the recommended high-dose formulation of the flu shot while minimizing the risk of potential exposure in the general public.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Since March, more than 370,000 Americans have already been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, marking the potential for a significant burden on the already taxed healthcare system, according to a news release from the partners.

“This year it is more important than ever to get a flu shot,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “As we continue to combat COVID-19, we must do everything we can to avoid a flu outbreak, and getting a flu shot is a simple way to help protect your health and the health of our communities.”

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley agreed: “With all of the attention on COVID-19, we cannot let our guard down on the upcoming flu season. It is very important that everyone get a flu shot as soon as possible. We do not want our hospitals overwhelmed by COVID or the flu this winter.”

Kroger Health’s recent COVID-19 drive-thru test sites were able to assist thousands of people in getting tested in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, Kroger Health will have the capacity to administer up to 1,200 vaccinations during the two-day event.

Event details

To receive a flu shot, individuals must make an appointment online. https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated Online pre-visit paperwork helps reduce contact.

If you need assistance making an appointment, call Tarrant County Public Health at 817-248-6299.

Flu shots will be provided to insured and uninsured patients. Children must be six months or older.

Flu shots are available at no out-of-pocket cost to those with Medicare B and are also fully covered by many insurance plans. Bring identification and an insurance card.

For the safety of patients and the healthcare team, vaccinations are limited to one arm per vehicle door. Wear short sleeves.

Learn more online. https://www.krogerhealth.com/

JPS Health Network is also providing drive-thru flu shots.

“The last thing you want is to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time,” said Dr. Nadia Alawi-Kakomanolis, vice chief of primary care operations at JPS. “This is definitely not the year to skip getting a flu shot.”

Drive-thru appointments are available through Oct. 23 from 8:30-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. Call 817-702-1100 to set up a time or for additional information about flu shots. They are available for patients 13 and older.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics are:

Mondays , Medical Home Northeast Tarrant, 3200 West Euless- Blvd., Euless

, Medical Home Northeast Tarrant, 3200 West Euless- Blvd., Euless Tuesdays , Health Center for Women Main Campus, 1201 S. Main St., Fort Worth

, Health Center for Women Main Campus, 1201 S. Main St., Fort Worth Wednesdays , Stop Six/Water B. Barbour Health Center, 3301 Stalcup Rd., Fort Worth

, Stop Six/Water B. Barbour Health Center, 3301 Stalcup Rd., Fort Worth Thursdays , Medical Home Southeast Tarrant, 1050 W. Arkansas Ln., Arlington

, Medical Home Southeast Tarrant, 1050 W. Arkansas Ln., Arlington Fridays, South Campus Health Center, 2500 Circle Dr., Fort Worth

Patients can check in via their cellphone when they arrive at their flu shot location and wait in the comfort and safety of their car for a call back when it’s time to come in and get their inoculation.