67.4 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
- Advertisements -
Health Care Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19
Health CareNews

Lilly seeks emergency use of its antibody drug for COVID-19

By AP News

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer

A drug company says it has asked the U.S. government to allow emergency use of an experimental antibody therapy based on early results from a study that suggested the drug reduced symptoms, the amount of virus, hospitalizations and ER visits for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.

Eli Lilly and Company announced the partial results Wednesday in a news release; they have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

Its drug is similar to one that President Donald Trump received on Friday from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. These medicines supply concentrated versions of specific antibodies to help the immune system clear the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. They’re given as a one-time treatment through an IV.

Lilly has already started making one of the two antibodies in its drug, betting that ongoing studies would prove it worthwhile.

It’s not clear if the evidence will be viewed as strong enough for the Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorization, as it has done for the antiviral drug remdesivir.

The results are an interim look at a mid-stage study in which 112 people received the antibodies and 156 got a placebo.

The amount of virus was significantly lower 11 days later in those given the drug — the main goal of the study. Virus also was lower at earlier time points as well. Symptom scores were better at three days.

About 5.8% of patients given placebo required hospitalization or an emergency room visit versus 0.9% of those given the antibodies.

The company said there were no serious drug-related side effects.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Previous articleGoogle, Oracle meet in copyright clash at Supreme Court
Next articlePence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Government

In about-face, Trump seeks to salvage parts of virus aid

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday tried to salvage...
Read more
News

Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus

AP News -
By STEVE PEOPLES, KATHLEEN RONAYNE and JILL COLVIN Associated Press SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence...
Read more
Health Care

US medical supply chains failed, and COVID deaths followed

AP News -
By JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA Associated PressNurse Sandra Oldfield's patient didn't have the usual symptoms of COVID-19 -- yet. But then...
Read more
Government

Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR and AAMER MADHANI Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an abrupt end to negotiations with...
Read more
Government

Biden campaign to spend $6 million on Texas campaign ads, more than any Democratic presidential nominee in decades

Texas Tribune -
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101