Longtime Texas Health leader to be honored in Dallas ceremony

Douglas D. Hawthorne has spent more than five decades devoted to the health and well-being of his fellow citizens. On Friday, he will be honored during the dedication ceremony for The Hawthorne, a new independent living apartment building for seniors at Presbyterian Village North (PVN).

Friday’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the PVN Auditorium, 8600 Skyline Dr. in Dallas.

“Nearly five decades ago, Doug Hawthorne recognized a gap in the continuum of services for older adults in Dallas. He envisioned this gap being filled by a vibrant and thriving community of people receiving the highest quality services available to seniors,” said Tim Mallard, CEO of Forefront Living. “This vision resulted in the establishment of Presbyterian Village North (PVN) and continues today with the opening of The Hawthorne, the newest addition to the PVN campus and named in honor of our founder, Doug Hawthorne.”

Hawthorne retired from Texas Health Resources as the Founding Chief Executive Officer Emeritus on Dec. 31, 2019, after 50 years of service with the health care organization. He now serves in an advisory role to numerous organizations both locally and nationally.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

Hawthorne became Founding Chief Executive Officer Emeritus of Texas Health Resources on Sept. 1, 2014, upon stepping down as Chief Executive Officer. Texas Health Resources, based in Arlington, is one of the nation’s largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems. The system includes Texas Health Physicians Group and hospitals under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley.

Under Hawthorne’s leadership, Texas Health and its member organizations have received numerous awards. Four hospitals within Texas Health have been named among the Top 100 Hospitals in America nationally and regionally or for clinical excellence. The Greater Dallas Community Relations Commission and Dallas Together Forum have honored Texas Health for its commitment to diversity.

In 1995 and 1998, the American Hospital Association presented Texas Health with its coveted NOVA Award for outstanding community service. In addition to helping lead the formation of Texas Health, Hawthorne’s other notable career achievements include six mentions in seven years (2003-2009) in Modern Health care magazine’s list of 100 Most Powerful People in Health Care.

He is a Fellow in the American College of Health Care Executives. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.