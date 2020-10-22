82.2 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, October 22, 2020
Health Care Medical City Healthcare to Host “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day...
Health Care

Medical City Healthcare to Host “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

By FWBP Staff
shallow focus photography of prescription bottle with capsules
Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash

Other News

Banking

Hilltop Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $153.3 million.The bank, based in Dallas, said it had...
Read more
Commerical

Real Estate: Office still a question mark as industrial remains strong in 3Q

Robert Francis -
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is a leading area around the country in terms of office occupancy, but there remain plenty of employees...
Read more
Health Care

Medical City Healthcare to Host “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

FWBP Staff -
Medical City Healthcare hospitals are hosting a drug take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of...
Read more
Nonprofit

Cowboys Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith launches educational summit for minority entrepreneurs

FWBP Staff -
Over the last two years the Jaylon Smith Minority Entrepreneurship Institute (MEI) has invested $800,000 in minority-owned businesses to help close the...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Medical City Healthcare hospitals are hosting a drug take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
The “Crush the Crisis,” event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired medications at Tarrant County drive-through locations on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at:
Medical City Arlington (Main entrance)
3301 Matlock Road, Arlington, TX 76015
Medical City Fort Worth (Main entrance)
900 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related deaths, according to the American Medical Association.

“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be intensifying the opioid crisis by causing increased feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” Miguel Benet, MD, chief medical officer of Medical City Healthcare, said in a news release. “It is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”
Law enforcement officers will be available to collect any unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids will not be accepted.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place including universal masking and social distancing at the drive-through collection locations.
Medical City Healthcare is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” drug take back day.
In 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications at nationwide “Crush the Crisis” events. Additionally, Medical City Healthcare hospitals have collected 2,375 pounds of medications over the past year at permanent drug take back boxes located at 12 Medical City Healthcare hospitals. These permanent boxes, which are compliant with DEA regulations, can be accessed, free of charge, any day of the year – not just on a specific drug take back day.
https://medicalcityhealthcare.com/DrugTakeBack

Previous articleCowboys Pro Bowler Jaylon Smith launches educational summit for minority entrepreneurs
Next articleReal Estate: Office still a question mark as industrial remains strong in 3Q

Latest News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday, Oct. 22 reported two COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man from Arlington in his 80s...
Read more
Health Care

Texas reports most active COVID-19 cases since summer peak

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The second coronavirus wave in Texas continued with more active cases than at any time since the summertime...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 1 COVID death

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Wednesday, Oct. 21 reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man from Haltom City in his...
Read more
Health Care

State: Most COVID-19 patients hospitalized in about 2 months

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Health officials reported 4,319 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals for treatment Monday, the most since 4,422 patients were...
Read more
Health Care

Tarrant County reports 4 COVID deaths as Abbott sends team to Panhandle as cases mount

AP News -
Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday, Oct. 17 reported four COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a woman from Southlake in her...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101