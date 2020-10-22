Medical City Healthcare to Host “Crush the Crisis” Drug Take Back Day Oct. 24

Medical City Healthcare hospitals are hosting a drug take back event to raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and proper disposal of medications on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

The “Crush the Crisis,” event aligns with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.



Community members are invited to safely and anonymously dispose of unused or expired medications at Tarrant County drive-through locations on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at:

Medical City Arlington (Main entrance)

3301 Matlock Road, Arlington, TX 76015

Medical City Fort Worth (Main entrance)

900 8th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76104



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 2 million people in the U.S. suffered from an opioid use disorder and more than 67,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2018. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. is seeing an increase in opioid usage, with 40 states reporting increases in opioid-related deaths, according to the American Medical Association.



“Stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic may be intensifying the opioid crisis by causing increased feelings of anxiety, grief, isolation, financial worry, and an ongoing sense of uncertainty, affecting those with substance use disorders as well as those at risk of developing one,” Miguel Benet, MD, chief medical officer of Medical City Healthcare, said in a news release. “It is more important than ever to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse.”

Law enforcement officers will be available to collect any unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. Needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers or liquids will not be accepted.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place including universal masking and social distancing at the drive-through collection locations.

Medical City Healthcare is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s second annual national “Crush the Crisis” drug take back day.

In 2019, 100 HCA Healthcare facilities in 16 states collected 5,887 pounds of unused and expired medications at nationwide “Crush the Crisis” events. Additionally, Medical City Healthcare hospitals have collected 2,375 pounds of medications over the past year at permanent drug take back boxes located at 12 Medical City Healthcare hospitals. These permanent boxes, which are compliant with DEA regulations, can be accessed, free of charge, any day of the year – not just on a specific drug take back day.

https://medicalcityhealthcare.com/DrugTakeBack