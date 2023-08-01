Medstar: 530 patients treated for heat-related illness through end of July

MedStar, Tarrant County’s mobile health care provider and ambulance service, treated 530 patients for a primary heat-related illness from May 1 through July 31, the agency announced Tuesday.

That total includes 23 heat-related calls on Sunday and Monday with 16 patients transported to area hospitals, two in critical condition.

Of the 530 patients treated over the past three months, 389 were taken to area hospitals with 29 in critical condition and four in serious condition.

The patients treated include 362 males (68.3%) and 168 females (31.7%), MedStar said in a news release, with an average age of 46.9 years. The oldest patient treated was 90 and the youngest was 1 year old. Seven were 10 years of age or younger.

MedStar has a special response procedure when the heat index (real feel) temperature climbs to 105 degrees or higher. For patients located outside in an unprotected area, MedStar upgrades the priority of the response to limit the patient and responders from exposure to extreme heat.

MedStar said responses during the ongoing heat wave included a pediatric patient who suffered heat exhaustion when the patient’s family had a car breakdown on the highway and was awaiting assistance, and an elderly resident found unresponsive in a home without air conditioning. Forced entry into the residence was needed, and the patient was in critical condition.

The incidents were reminders of why situational awareness, and checking on homebound family and friends is crucial during the intense summer heat, Medstar said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported in late July that four persons had died of hyperthermia related to the heat. The deaths occurred from July 3 through July 17, with two resulting from working outdoors and two involving individuals with no working air conditioning.

Ages of the deceased ranged from 26 to 79.

In addition to heat-related illnesses, Medstar responded to 6 children in hot cars through July 27. Texas leads the nation in hot-car child deaths, MedStar says, and reminds everyone to never leave children unattended in cars and to be sure vehicles are secured to prevent a curious child from becoming trapped in the car on a hot day.

If you find a child unattended in a hot car, the service says, alert authorities immediately, and, if necessary, be prepared to take action based on the instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

These recommendations are also good for pets, MedStar notes.

To encourage awareness of the dangers of excessive heat as the dangerous heat wave continues in North Texas, Medstar offers the following information on heat-related illness:

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating, particularly through hard physical labor or exercise. This loss of essential fluids can disturb circulation and interfere with brain function. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. Children and the elderly are especially susceptible.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening problem that occurs when the body suffers from long, intense exposure to heat and loses its ability to cool itself. Some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature (104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit), or potentially, convulsions.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency, MedStar says, and advises that if you or someone you know starts experiencing any of the symptoms above, immediately call 9-1-1.

Preventive measures to help avoid heat-related illness include: