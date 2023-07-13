MedStar busy with heat responses, offers tips to stay safe

With dangerous triple-digit temperatures and, even worse, suffocating “feels like” temps settling in for the long summer haul in North Texas, mobile health care provider and ambulance service MedStar is reminding us that exposure to the scorching heat can cause illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

From May 1 through July 12, MedStar crews treated 330 patients with a primary clinical impression of a heat-related illness, the service said in a news release. Of those, 234 were transported to area hospitals with 14 in critical condition and four in serious condition. Five of the patients were 10 years old or younger.

The average age of patients treated was 46.6 years, with the oldest being 90 and the youngest 1 year old.

MedStar has a special response procedure when the Heat Index (real feel) temperature climbs to 105 degrees or higher. For patients located outside in an unprotected area, MedStar upgrades the priority of the response to limit the patient and responders from exposure to extreme heat.

In addition to heat-related illnesses, Medstar responded to five children in hot cars through July 12. Texas leads the nation in hot-car child deaths, MedStar says, and reminds everyone to never leave children unattended in cars and to be sure vehicles are secured to prevent a curious child from becoming trapped in the car on a hot day.

If you find a child unattended in a hot car, the service says, alert authorities immediately, and, if necessary, be prepared to take action based on the instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.

These recommendations are also good for pets, MedStar notes.

To encourage awareness of the dangers of excessive heat, Medstar offers the following information on heat-related illness:

Heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt through excessive sweating, particularly through hard physical labor or exercise. This loss of essential fluids can disturb circulation and interfere with brain function. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include muscle cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea, and vomiting. Children and the elderly are especially susceptible.

Heatstroke is a life-threatening problem that occurs when the body suffers from long, intense exposure to heat and loses its ability to cool itself. Some of the most common signs of heatstroke include confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature (104 to 106 degrees Fahrenheit), or potentially, convulsions.

Heatstroke is a medical emergency, MedStar says, and advises that if you or someone you know starts experiencing any of the symptoms above, immediately call 9-1-1.

Preventive measures to help avoid heat-related illness include:

Hydrate: Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you’re exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well.

Ventilate: Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don’t have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

Cover Up: Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun’s light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head which can trap heat close to your body.

Limit Activity: Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity during a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity.

Check on Loved Ones: The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residence. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.

Information for this article was provided by MedStar.