45.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Health Care MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort...
Health CareTransportation

MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico

By Paul Harral
From left, District 2 City Council member Carlos Flores; Matt Zavadsky, MedStar; Daniel Gomez of the Toluca Fire Department; Florence Salazar Bruner, Chair of the Fort Worth Sister Cities Toluca committee; District 3 Councilmember and Chairman of MedStar’s public authority Board Dr. Brian Byrd; Fort Worth Sister Cities President and CEO Mae Ferguson; and Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Anette Soto Landeros. Credit: Paul K. Harral

Other News

Health Care

MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico

Paul Harral -
Toluca, Mexico, capital of the State of Mexico, is the center of a rapidly growing urban area and the fifth-largest city in Mexico, home...
Read more
Education

Texas educators urge Gov. Greg Abbott to prioritize teachers, school staff for coronavirus vaccine

Stacy Fernandez -
Education advocates are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to recognize teachers and school staff as front-line workers so they can be among the first groups...
Read more
Government

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

AP News -
By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort Wednesday and his top Capitol Hill allies...
Read more
Commerical

Robert Francis: Picturing City Hall

Robert Francis -
You can’t fight City Hall goes the old saying, but you can replace it. Fort Worth officials on Dec. 2 announced plans to purchase the...
Read more
Paul Harral
Paul is a lifelong journalist with experience in wire service, newspaper, magazine, local and network television and digital media. He was vice president and editor of the editorial page of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and editor of Fort Worth, Texas magazine before joining the Business Press. What he likes best is writing about people in detail and introducing them to others in the community. Specific areas of passion are homelessness, human trafficking, health care and aerospace.

Toluca, Mexico, capital of the State of Mexico, is the center of a rapidly growing urban area and the fifth-largest city in Mexico, home to 750,000 residents.

Toluca city leaders mentioned to Fort Worth Sister Cities leaders that they were having challenges with reliable ambulance vehicles for their fire department, and Sister Cities turned to MedStar.

As a result, District 3 Councilmember and Chairman of MedStar’s public authority Board, Dr. Brian Byrd, presented the title and the ignition key to Daniel Gomez of the Toluca Fire Department in a transfer ceremony Dec. 3 at MedStar’s headquarters on Alta Mere Drive.

MedStar replaces ambulances at the end of five years of service or 250,000 miles, but the units have been professionally maintained and are good for years of additional service.

Texas Health Resources, a partner of Fort Worth Sister Cities International, donated 7,300 N95 masks to Toluca.

MedStar’s board of directors authorized the donation as well as a previous one to Tarrant County College to be used in the institution’s emergency medicine training sequence.

Fort Worth Sister Cities President and CEO Mae Ferguson noted the 22-year relationship with Toluca, saying that her opposite number reached out about the need for an additional ambulance.

The response from MedStar came quickly, she said.
“The Mayor of Toluca and all of his staff have sent us regards as far as this valuable donation,” Ferguson said. “So MedStar, City of Fort Worth, this is what these relationships are all about. And we thank you so much for making this happen.”
District 2 City Council member Carlos Flores said the relationship with Toluca is valuable and strong.

“We established these governmental relationships, but more importantly, we established personal relationships, which led to be able to do things like this, to help one another out, especially in the time of COVID-19,” Flores said.

Byrd said the donation represents MedStar’s commitment to help further EMS deliver locally and internationally.
“One of the things that I like to point out about MedStar is that we are a national leader in EMS delivery, in EMS innovation. Our model is looked at all over the United States and all over the world, and replicated,” he said.. “So this sort of thing is just part of what we do here.”

The ambulance being donated has had about 10,000 patient care experiences over its service to MedStar, he said.
“This ambulance knows what it’s doing. We know it will continue to serve the residents and visitors of Toluca for years to come. And we are honored to donate this ambulance to the Toluca Fire Department,” Byrd said.

“And let me just say this, that Daniel I think it’s appropriate that your name is Daniel. He was rescued out of the den of lions, and with this ambulance, you guys will be rescuing people out of trauma and hardship and bringing them back,” Byrd said. “With that being said, sir, it’s my honor to present you both with the title for this wonderful ambulance and with the key for it.”

Disclosure: Paul K. Harral is Vice Chair of the MedStar Board of Directors

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTexas educators urge Gov. Greg Abbott to prioritize teachers, school staff for coronavirus vaccine

Latest News

Health Care

Tarrant County reports 6 COVID deaths as Texas surpasses 9,000 hospitalized COVID patients

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday, Dec. 1 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include two men from Fort Worth in their 70s, a...
Read more
Health Care

Analysis: Despite vaccine hopes, lawmakers plan for more months of pandemic

Ross Ramsey -
Editor's note: If you'd like an email notice whenever we publish Ross Ramsey's column, click here. We’re holding two opposing ideas in our heads at...
Read more
Government

Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Swafford dies from COVID

FWBP Staff -
City of Grand Prairie Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Jim Swafford died from COVID-19 Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, while hospitalized at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. He...
Read more
Health Care

Mayor Price announces COVID recovery as cases surge in Texas

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced that she and her husband, Tom, have both recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, Nov. 30. “I am pleased to...
Read more
Health Care

Q&A with Jaime Cobb/James L. West Center Vice President of Caregiver & Community Education

FWBP Staff -
FWBP: Now that visiting restrictions are changing in long-term care, what do family members need to know? Jaime Cobb: Long-term care is still learning what...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101