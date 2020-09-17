MedStar offers onsite flu vaccine clinics

With the presence of COVID-19, there is additional concern about this year’s flu season, the City of Fort Worth said in a news position.

Between September 2019 and February 2020, MedStar treated 1,033 patients in which crews identified the patient with the primary or secondary clinical impression of influenza-like illness. That was up 21.5% from the previous year.

To help prevent the incidence of flu cases, MedStar is offering mobile flu vaccine clinics again this year for 10 or more people at places of convenience for residents.

Vaccines are $30 each. MedStar can either bill the organizer or individuals can pay for the vaccines with MedStar providing documentation onsite for insurance reimbursement. Payment can be made by cash, debit/credit card or Apple Pay.

To schedule an onsite flu vaccine clinic:

https://www.medstar911.org/medstar-mobile-flu-vaccine-program