Health Care MedStar offers onsite flu vaccine clinics
MedStar offers onsite flu vaccine clinics

By FWBP Staff

Health care officials stress it’s safe to call 9-1-1 and visit hospitals for acute issues

FWBP Staff -
One of the alarming byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic is that people fearing exposure to the virus have been delaying emergency calls...
Read more
Business

Medical Director named for the Metropolitan Area EMS Authority

FWBP Staff -
The Metropolitan Area EMS Authority (MAEMSA) has named Veer D. Vithalani, M.D., as the Medical Director for the MAEMSA system.
Read more
Health Care

April Data shows alarming 9-1-1 trends for EMS calls during the COVID-19 pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Emergency medicine providers have been concerned that fear of exposure to COVID-19 was preventing people from calling 9-1-1 when they need to.MedStar’s...
Read more
Health Care

9-1-1 trends for EMS calls during the COVID-19 pandemic

FWBP Staff -
9-1-1 trends for EMS calls during the COVID-19 pandemicMedStar’s response volume is down 19% from January, and ambulance transports to the hospital...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

With the presence of COVID-19, there is additional concern about this year’s flu season, the City of Fort Worth said in a news position.

Between September 2019 and February 2020, MedStar treated 1,033 patients in which crews identified the patient with the primary or secondary clinical impression of influenza-like illness. That was up 21.5% from the previous year.

To help prevent the incidence of flu cases, MedStar is offering mobile flu vaccine clinics again this year for 10 or more people at places of convenience for residents.

Vaccines are $30 each. MedStar can either bill the organizer or individuals can pay for the vaccines with MedStar providing documentation onsite for insurance reimbursement. Payment can be made by cash, debit/credit card or Apple Pay.

To schedule an onsite flu vaccine clinic:

https://www.medstar911.org/medstar-mobile-flu-vaccine-program

