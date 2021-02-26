MedStar medic recognized for efforts to help others during 133-vehicle pileup

Among those involved in the 133-vehicle pileup on I-35W Feb. 11 was MedStar paramedic Trey McDaniel who was on his way to work when his 2011 Toyota FJ vehicle was hit by a semi-trailer truck on I-35W in a pileup.

Despite being injured himself, McDaniel crawled out of his wrecked vehicle and began doing what first responders do – treating victims.

On Feb. 25, Toyota Motor North America recognized McDaniel’s selfless and heroic actions by presenting him with a brand new 2021 Toyota 4 Runner TRD Pro at Texas Toyota of Grapevine, with both Toyota and MedStar executives present.

“You don’t have to be from this state to know that the past two weeks have been incredibly difficult for our North Texas community, said Bob Carter, Executive Vice President of Sales for Toyota Motor North America.

“Two weeks ago, many of us watched the news in horror as more than 130 vehicles piled up on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth killing six people and injuring hundreds,” Carter said in his prepared remarks.

“But Trey McDaniel didn’t just watch the collision happen on the news. He lived it,” Carter said.

“Once he realized he was able to get out of the vehicle, Trey’s instinct as a paramedic kicked in. He began assisting the emergency crews, risking his life to save other victims.”

Carter said some of the other emergency crews didn’t even realize that McDaniel had been involved in the pile up.

“They thought he was just there to help,” Carter said. “Trey – your selfless act has inspired all of us. And we’re grateful you’re here today, and honored to have you as part of the Toyota family.”

The semi-truck traveling at a high rate of speed rear-ended McDaniel’s Toyota, knocking it into the north-bound lanes.

Despite the extensive damage to the vehicle, the main cabin of the FJ stayed intact, and he only suffered minor injuries. After being hit, he crawled out of the mangled FJ and started helping arriving firefighters and paramedics check cars and load people into ambulances. He stayed until everyone was helped and then he himself went to the hospital to be checked out.

“In times of crisis, this community is supportive and resilient, as well as thoughtful and kind, and we are here to celebrate that community spirit today,” Carter said.

When McDaniel heard that people thought he died in the crash, he posted about his experience on Reddit, where Toyota responded, offering to replace his FJ.

“Our hearts go out to the victims involved in the massive vehicle pileup on I-35W in Fort Worth, not far from Toyota Motor North America’s headquarters. We are grateful for the emergency crews who arrived on scene to help those in need. We are especially thankful for Trey McDaniel,” Toyota said.

Carter gave special thanks to Neal Asaad, General Manager of Texas Toyota of Grapevine, and Jeff Rachor, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Automotive for hosting the presentation.