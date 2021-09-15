Mercy Clinic acquires Berry Street Theater property

Mercy Clinic of Fort Worth has announced the acquisition of the Berry Street Theater property.

The acquisition is part of the Mercy Clinic of Fort Worth 2020 Vision Campaign, Peggy Leitch, Executive Director announced. The board of Mercy Clinic has strategically envisioned a state of the art medical and dental clinic to provide for the healthcare needs of the medically indigent in the community. The purchase of three lots adjacent to the theater in 2016 was the first step in this journey. The campaign, 2020 Vision takes another step forward with the purchase of Berry Street Theater and a nearby vacant lot through the generosity of donors to Mercy Clinic.

The future home of Mercy Clinic of Fort Worth is planned for the site next to the theater. The theater will be hub for community ministries to those in need not only for the immediate neighborhood, but also for individuals throughout the city of Fort Worth, according to Mercy Clinic. The additional property will provide parking for the two buildings. “We see this an opportunity to contribute to healthier communities through compassionate care,” said Leitch.

Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford is the architect for the project and Baird, Hampton & Brown is the engineer.