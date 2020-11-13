66.4 F
Health Care Methodist Midlothian Medical Center becomes community’s first hospital
Health Care

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center becomes community’s first hospital

By FWBP Staff
Methodist Health Midlothian courtesy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/
Senior Methodist leaders

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has opened the first hospital in the history of this Ellis County community.  Methodist Midlothian is now the 12th hospital owned by or affiliated with Methodist Health System.

Located on a 67-acre campus just off U.S. 287, the five-story, 200,000-square-foot medical center will feature a range of services, from emergency care and advanced surgery to labor and delivery.  The campus will also include a 45,000-square-foot medical office building, Methodist Health System said in a news release.

“Our new hospital is all about serving the health and well-being of our neighbors,” Jary Ganske, administrator of Methodist Midlothian, said. “We’re honored by the trust this vibrant community has placed in us.”

The $175 million dollar facility will be one of Midlothian’s largest employers and is expected to create 300 new jobs by the end of its first year of operation.

“We know this is an exciting week for Midlothian as it gets its very first hospital,” said Jim Scoggin, Chief Executive Officer, Methodist Health System.  “It is an equally special time for Methodist Midlothian and Methodist Health System as we proudly join the Midlothian community as it newest neighbor.”
The hospital will open with 46 beds and an ability to grow to 80 beds rapidly when necessary, said Pam Stoyanoff, Methodist Health System president and chief operating officer.
“With 28 acres of undeveloped land, we have plenty of room to expand for years to come,” Stoyanoff said.

