Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Health Care Methodist Mansfield names vice president of finance
Methodist Mansfield names vice president of finance

By FWBP Staff
Hospital equipment Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Faustino Flores

Faustino Flores has joined Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as vice president of finance, responsible for providing financial management, capital and growth planning, operating budget, and helping to achieve strategic and operational initiatives. He also serves as Compliance Officer for Methodist Mansfield. 
“Tino is an accomplished leader in the financial health care industry. His professional talents and open, personal style are well suited for guiding Methodist Mansfield’s to a continued level of financial excellence as we continue to grow and serve the health care needs of the communities we serve,” says Juan Fresquez Jr., the president of Methodist Mansfield.
Previously he was market CFO/ACFO for the Carondelet Hospitals in Tenet’s Tucson market.  His professional career includes more than 30 years of financial management including nine years with Tenet Healthcare at the Hospitals of Providence in El Paso Texas.
ww.MethodistHealthSystem.org
– FWBP Staff

