New executive directors at Riverside Inn, Meadowbrook Memory Care

Koelsch Communities, a family-owned and operated senior living company, has announced Quentin Zambeck as the executive director at Riverside Inn in Fort Worth. As a continued Koelsch leader, Zambeck transferred from sister community Meadowbrook Memory Care in Arlington where he served as the executive director. As executive director at Riverside Inn, Zambeck oversees daily operations of the community. His goal is to meet and exceed company expectations and ensure the needs of each resident and individual in the community are met.

“I am excited to take on the role as executive director at Riverside Inn,” said Zambeck. “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve these amazing residents. Coming from a different Koelsch community, I am no stranger to quality of care and compassion that is expected. Working in senior living is rewarding, and I am glad to be a part of a company that puts its residents and team members first. I look forward to learning more about each resident and their family members and continuing to make Riverside Inn the premier memory care community in Fort Worth.”

Joining the Meadowbrook Memory Care team as its new executive director is Jamie Althaus. He brings more than 12 years of community management experience and has been with the Meadowbrook community since the first of the year as the physical plant director. He replaces Zambeck and will oversee the daily operations at the community. Having already spent time developing relationships with the residents and many of the families, Althaus is looking forward to growing these relationships in his new role.

“Meadowbrook Memory Care is a wonderful community, and I look forward to the rewards and challenges in my new role as executive director,” said Althaus. “Getting to know the residents and family members over the last year has been a great experience, and I am excited to take on a bigger role in the community. Working for a Koelsch community has been the highlight of my career, and I know through my leadership and team member support, Meadowbrook Memory Care will continue to thrive.”

Koelsch Communities—third generation, family-owned and operated—boasts 35 communities in eight states, with six new communities for independent living, assisted living, and memory care, in development.