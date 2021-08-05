NEXTAFF opens Fort Worth location focused on health care

NEXTAFF, a staffing agency that provides talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location today in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth health care staffing office is co-owned and operated by John Snellings and Skyler Windmiller and serves Fort Worth and the surrounding counties. The office will focus on caregiver and nurse staffing for long-term care and other healthcare facilities. NEXTAFF fills a variety of healthcare positions including, RCA, CNA, CMA, LVN, and RN.

“Helping long-term care facilities operate efficiently and rejuvenating the DFW workforce are both huge benefits,” said Windmiller, in a news release, “I’m looking forward to putting quality nurses and caregivers in front of the generation that needs them the most.”

“We are excited to open the Fort Worth office.,” said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. “John brings decades of staffing experience and Skyler brings a winning background to the growing Fort Worth market. Their partnership with NEXTAFF will give them the support and infrastructure needed to serve the community of Fort Worth and the surrounding areas.”

The office is temporarily located at 600 W 6th Street Ste 473, Fort Worth, 76102 and will soon be relocating to a more central office. More information can be found at https://www.nextaff.com/locations/fort-worth-tx-healthcare/.