North Texas Community Foundation totals more than $1 million in COVID response grants

The Better Together Fund at North Texas Community Foundation announced its sixth round of grants to support the nonprofit community during the ongoing pandemic. In total, $105,000 was granted to five organizations serving Tarrant County. These grants bring the Better Together Fund’s total grantmaking for COVID-19 response and recovery to just over $1 million.

The Better Together grants committee – including Michael Appleman, Erica Beltran, Susi Bickley, Stepahnie Brnetliner, Amy Brown and Adelaide Leavens – reviews all proposals and allocates funding on behalf of NTCF.

The latest round of grantees include:

AB Christian Learning Center: Hire four certified teachers for the after-school tutoring program at the MLK Community Center.

Alliance Child & Family Solutions: Scholarships for low-income youth and essential workers to receive free counseling services.

Mercy Clinic of Fort Worth: Operational support for clinic sessions, lab tests, prescriptions and medical/dental supplies to address health needs in underserved neighborhoods.

Opening Doors For Women In Need: Operational support for re-entry transitional housing program for women returning from prison or substance abuse treatment.

The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation: Enroll 11 new schools in the Hope Squad suicide prevention program.

The Better Together Fund was established at the onset of the pandemic to maximize philanthropic support from Community Foundation donors and other investors.

The fund rapidly mobilized resources to frontline organizations helping those who needed it most. Throughout 2020 and 2021, the fund continued to respond to urgent community needs – distributing grants to 39 organizations throughout the North Texas region.

“When North Texas Community Foundation created the Better Together Fund, our immediate goal was to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our region. Over a year later, many of our friends, families and neighbors continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” Rose Bradshaw, President & CEO of North Texas Community Foundation, said in a news release. “We are honored to have the trust and support of so many generous donors and partners dedicated to providing critical relief in North Texas. ”