North Texas doctors host Facebook live event on managing COVID-19 risk

The North Texas Medical Society Coalition (NTMSC) will host “A Conversation with Your Community Physicians,” a Facebook Live event on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 7 p.m. CST.

FOX4 KDFW’s Shaun Rabb will moderate this in-depth discussion, addressing the current impact of COVID-19 as it relates to North Texas. As the region slowly begins to reopen businesses, COVID-19 rates have increased.



“We knew this was coming, but being published as the No. 2 fastest area for case doubling in the nation by The New York Times gave credibility to the North Texas Medical Society Coalition’s warning statements to the community,” said Grayson County physician, Jonathan Williams, MD.



The live social media event, paneled with acclaimed North Texas physician leaders, will provide clarity on many topics, including: the current North Texas COVID-19 scientific research, geographical virus trends, considerations that should be made for school reopenings, and the importance of social distancing as the community reopens.

Watch the event on the NTMSC Facebook page:

https://bit.ly/NTMSCFB

– FWBP Staff