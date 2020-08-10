94.3 F
Health Care

One COVID death in Tarrant County on Sunday

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported one COVID-19 death. The deceased was a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 422 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 22,083 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 58 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County.  This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 7,644 confirmed COVID-19 cases.  DCPH also reported 67 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 4,561.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Argyle on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.  Pre-registration is required.  The testing center will be held at Cross Timbers Church at 1119 US-377 with appointments beginning at 8 AM.  Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.  All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

