76.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Health Care Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas
Health Care

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

By By DANICA KIRKA
blue and white plastic bottle
Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Other News

Government

Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive

Texas Tribune -
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, The Texas Tribune Nov. 18, 2020 "Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive" was...
Read more
News

Fort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a statement released Wednesday through her Twitter account. The mayor’s positive...
Read more
Government

2nd virus vaccine shows striking success in US tests

AP News -
By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical WriterA second experimental COVID-19 vaccine — this one from Moderna Inc. — yielded extraordinarily strong early results Monday, another...
Read more
Health Care

Fever, symptom screening misses many coronavirus cases

AP News -
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer Temperature and COVID-19 symptom checks like the ones used at schools and doctor's offices have again proved inadequate...
Read more
By DANICA KIRKA

by By DANICA KIRKA, AP News.

LONDON (AP) — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.

Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.

“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.

Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over 70. This is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people, Pollard said.

“The reason that we’re so delighted is the we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.

The findings were based on a so-called phase II trial of 560 people, including 240 over the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal.

Phase II vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but don’t prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.

Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.

Pollard said there is no competition between the various research teams, because several vaccines will be needed to bring the global pandemic under control and allow life to return to normal.

Despite recent progress, Pollard said the world is still in the early stages of the effort to protect people against COVID-19. Even after vaccines are approved by regulators, drugmakers and public health officials still face the task of producing billions of doses and administering them to people around the world, he said.

Pollard, an amateur mountaineer, compared the task to the work involved in climbing a mountain.

“I think we’re still at the bottom of that mountain in some ways,” he said. “We’ve done the route into the bottom of the mountain, the long trek to get to the start. Now we’ve got to get the data about the vaccines in front of regulators for them to scrutinize it and approve the first vaccines. And then we’ve got that huge effort to climb up to the top where we’ve got a vast majority of those who are at risk vaccinated.”

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleIan MacLean named chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council
Next articleFort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Government

Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive

Texas Tribune -
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, The Texas Tribune Nov. 18, 2020 "Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive" was...
Read more
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to join the effort to support frontline...
Read more
Health Care

British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the U.S. to London's Heathrow...
Read more
Business

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

AP News -
By JOSEPH PISANI and TOM MURPHY AP Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Now at Amazon.com: insulin and inhalers. The retail colossus opened an online pharmacy Tuesday...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth company making noise in earphone cleaning market

Neetish Basnet -
What does a company that makes earwax removal kits do when they take note of the number of people searching for “earphone cleaning”? They will...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101