Sadiant adds healthcare executive to board of directors

Paul Kappelman has joined the board of directors of Sadiant Health, an on-demand healthcare staffing network.

“We are thrilled to add Paul to our board of directors and know his insight and guidance will be invaluable as we continue our national growth trajectory,” said Casey Robertson, Sadiant Health’s chief executive officer. “Paul’s proven track record in successfully running health systems has earned him a tremendous amount of respect throughout the healthcare community. His experience will serve us well as we continue to integrate our on-demand staffing platform in healthcare facilities across the country.”

Kappelman is a healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience leading multi-state and multi-site healthcare organizations. In his current consultancy, he serves as a senior advisor to McKinsey and Company and several private equity firms concentrated in healthcare. Kappelman established his consultancy after serving as the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Ardent Health Services for more than three years. Prior to joining Ardent, Kappelman served as president of hospital operations for LHP Hospital Group, Inc., chief executive officer at Northwest Medical Center and chief executive officer at Oro Valley Hospital, where he led the development of the hospital from the ground up.

“Clinician staffing shortages are a major issue for all healthcare facilities and Sadiant provides a great solution,” said Kappelman. “A flexible staffing pool that’s on-demand, trustworthy and integrated is exactly what healthcare facilities need today. I look forward to doing my part to advance Sadiant’s mission to address these shortages and improve the lives of clinicians across the country.”