See Globe Life Field, give blood, save lives

Blood donors and baseball fans alike can prepare for an exclusive pre-Independence day reveal when the Texas Rangers will debut the new Globe Life Field ballpark with a Carter BloodCare social distanced blood drive series.



The blood drives will run 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 to Friday, July 3, 2020.

Carter BloodCare is facing one of the most prolonged critical blood shortages in its recent history, due to the summer season drop in donations, combined with blood drive cancellations due to COVID-19.

As Texas hospitals have resumed non-emergency and elective procedures, more blood products are needed. Without a significant lift in blood donations, hospitals are in jeopardy of placing surgeries on hold and patients are at risk of not receiving the blood transfusions they need.



“We are proud to continue our partnership with Carter BloodCare, especially during these trying times. With the impact of COVID-19 threatening the adequacy of blood supply, we are thrilled to be able provide a safe and healthy environment here at Globe Life Field for their upcoming blood drives,” Jim Cochrane, SVP Business Partnerships, Texas Rangers, said.



Anyone who successfully donates blood during the three-day event days, will receive a limited-edition Texas Rangers ball cap and a patriotic T-shirt while supplies last. Carter BloodCare is now performing COVID-19 antibody testing on all successful blood donations from those who give, for a limited time.

Carter BloodCare is focused on providing a safe donation experience. Currently, masks are required for donors and our staff; performing additional sanitizing between donations; and providing room for social distancing.



Here are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out a questionnaire online before they show up to donate blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to social distance and manage overcrowding.

Arrive 20 minutes to your arrival time to undergo safety processes at Globe Life Field. Temperature checks are required for each person entering the ballpark; wristbands will also be issued.



Those attending the blood drive can park in Lot A and enter the building through the South VIP entrance on the West Side of Globe Life Field. Guests will be directed to the All You Can Eat area upon arrival.

For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text (800) 366-2834 or visit www.carterbloodcare.org