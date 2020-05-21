Seven more COVID-19 deaths reported in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported seven COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 60s from unincorporated Tarrant County, a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, all from Fort Worth, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s from Keller, and a woman in her 80s from Arlington.

All had underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 139 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 1,782 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday, May 21 announced one additional Denton County community member has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 29 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The death reported today was a previously reported hospitalized female in her 70s who was a resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center in