Sutton name CFO at abeo

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff

abeo, a Dallas-based leader in physician-focused billing and practice management solutions, had appointed Rob Sutton, CPA, to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Sutton has responsibility for the strategic and tactical financial functions of abeo, serving as a partner for the CEO and leadership team and as an ambassador to investors. He had previously served as abeo’s interim CFO and VP of finance and accounting.

Sutton has 30 years of experience in finance, accounting, consulting and leadership, spanning public and private equity companies for national and global enterprises.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Anthelio Healthcare Solutions (an Atos Business) and in leadership roles at Sizmek (an Amazon company) and Intervoice (a Synnex/Concentrix company).

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue my work with abeo to enhance and support the company’s mission, leadership, partners, and clients,” Sutton said. “Healthcare professionals are facing economically challenging times, so the need for revenue optimization is greater than ever, and I am proud to continue supporting abeo as we develop capabilities to better prepare the company and its clients for the future.”

In his role as interim CFO, Sutton helped lead the development of abeo’s COVID-19 business continuity plan.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented financial leader on board and honored to have Rob become a permanent member of our executive leadership team,” said Michael O’Boyle, CEO of abeo. “Rob has played a major role in allowing us to manage the ebbs and flows of a tumultuous market over the last few months, and has provided proactive operational expertise. He has been a strong team player and a trustworthy partner, and he will continue to strengthen our business for years to come.”

abeo provides advisory, analytics, management, billing and collections, and technology solutions to solve financial and practice management challenges faced by physician specialties like anesthesia, in which the company has traditionally specialized.

www.abeo.com

– FWBP Staff

