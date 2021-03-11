Tarleton nursing students support COVID-19 vaccination sites

Tarleton State University nursing students are helping administer COVID-19 vaccinations across Texas and gaining valuable practical skills, the university said in a news release.

Their work is part of a nationwide effort by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to help meet the surging demand for health care professionals and get shots into the arms of the country’s most vulnerable.

“Getting people vaccinated quickly isn’t just about supply,” said Sally Lewis, Ph.D., Dean of Tarleton’s College of Health Sciences and Human Services. “It’s also about having enough qualified medical professionals to deliver vaccinations.

“Working on the frontlines provides a unique opportunity for our students to help protect our region. They’re gaining valuable hands-on experience, health care agencies are getting much-needed help, and individuals are getting the vaccine they need to help mitigate COVID-19.”

Tarleton-Waco student nurses pitched in earlier this month to help vaccinate Central Texas residents against COVID-19.

Nineteen nursing students assisted the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District at a drive-through vaccination clinic at McLane Stadium on the Baylor University campus.

“I’m glad our students are getting out and are willing and able to help their community,” said Brooke Beatty, Director of Tarleton’s LVN to BSN Program.

Student nurses on Tarleton’s home campus in Stephenville have also been helping deliver coronavirus vaccines. They have staffed vaccine hubs in Erath County and on campus.