Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths top 200

Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Thursday, June 18 reported six COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 90s, all from Keller, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 80s, both from Arlington, and a man in his 80s from Mansfield. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 205 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 3,627 people have recovered.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Wednesday announced 82 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 1,893 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DCPH is also reporting 14 newly recovered cases of COVID-19. One case has been removed from the cumulative count after completing the epidemiologic investigation and identifying a duplicate report of a single case.