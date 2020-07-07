Tarrant County moving from ‘facility spread’ to ‘community spread’ as 10 deaths reported

Tarrant County Public Health on Tuesday June 7 reported 10 COVID-19 deaths. The deceased include a man in his 80s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth; two women in their 80s from Mansfield, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, both from Arlington and a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s, both from Grand Prairie. All had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 248 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 6,686 people have recovered.

In a report to the Tarrant County Commissioners during their meeting this morning, Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja said that cases had been doubling every 38 days, but were not doubling every 23 days. In addition, he noted a shift from facilities – such as nursing homes or prisons – having clusters of cases to now seeing the majority of cases as the result of community spread.

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Monday announced 65 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 3,403 confirmed COVID-19 cases. DCPH is also reporting 26 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 1,257.