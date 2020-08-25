95 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Tarrant County opens new COVID-19 testing site in southeast Fort Worth
Tarrant County opens new COVID-19 testing site in southeast Fort Worth

By FWBP Staff
Tarrant County and the City of Fort Worth will open a new COVID-19 testing site at the Tarrant County College South Campus on August 27.
The site will offer self-administered saliva tests from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday each week. It is open to all Tarrant County residents.
Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks said the new testing site will fill an important need.


“It is crucial that we have COVID-19 testing throughout Tarrant County,” Brooks said. “This new testing site at the TCC South Campus will help reach a part of the county that has been underserved by testing. The good news is this site will be in place for at least the next six weeks.”
To schedule a test, go to: https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com
If you don’t have insurance, there will be no charge for the test. If you have insurance, your carrier will be billed for the test.
The testing site is located at 5301 Campus Drive in Fort Worth.
For more information on COVID-19, go to:
http://www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control—prevention/coronaviruas.html
